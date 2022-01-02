Nobru’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, season rank, monthly income, and more in 2022  

Bruno Nobru Goes is one of the most celebrated Free Fire players worldwide. He was part of Corinthians’ Free Fire World Series 2019 winning team and was also named the MVP of the event. He currently represents Fluxo, who finished fourth at the Free Fire World Series 2021.

Bruno Goes is also a successful YouTuber with a massive subscriber count of 13.2 million and an overall view count reading 860 million. The player regularly uploads gameplay videos that his audience enjoys.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Nobru’s ID within Free Fire is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has more frags in solo games than the duo ones (Image via Free Fire)

Nobru has contested in 11719 squad matches and claimed the first spot in 2452 games for a win percentage of 20.92%. He has amassed 29407 kills against his name in this mode, adding to a K/D ratio of 3.17.

He has bettered his opponents in 404 of the 2755 duo games, leading to a win ratio of 14.66%. The YouTuber has taken out 9008 foes, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.83.

He has featured in 4896 solo games and has stayed unbeaten in 739, translating to a win rate of 15.09%. With 19870 frags, the professional player has secured a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Ranked stats

Nobru is yet to contest (Image via Free Fire)

Since the ranked season only commenced a few days back, Bruno is yet to compete in any ranked solo, duo, or squad games.

CS Career

Nobru has won 45% of the games (Image via Free Fire)

Nobru has completed 2030 Clash Squad matches in total and has outperformed foes to earn the Booyah on 914 occasions, ensuring a win ratio of 45.02%. He has bagged 10115 kills, which adds up to a KDA ratio of 1.59.

Note: Nobru’s Free Fire stats will change as he features in more ranked games.

Rank

Nobru is placed in Bronze in the BR-Ranked and Silver 1 in CS-Ranked.

Monthly income

His YouTube channel’s statistics (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, it is believed that Nobru’s estimated monthly income is between $575 and $9.2K. The yearly earnings are between $6.9K and $110.5K.

YouTube channel

Nobru has been uploading videos relating to Free Fire for more than three years and close to 700 uploads. The user only boasted 3 million subscribers at the start of January 2020 and, in about two years, has added 10 million subscribers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer