Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, monthly income, and channel rank in 2022

Free Fire has a vast player base and audience in the Indian subcontinent. With the game's meteoric ascent, numerous users, including Tonde Gamer, have risen in popularity owing to their engaging content.

He is known for his fascinating gameplay videos and interesting commentary, earning him a massive viewership. The content creator from Nepal is only a few thousand subscribers away from reaching the five million subscriber threshold.

Tonde Gamer's ID and stats in Free Fire

Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID is 282951914. The gamer's stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has close to 70k kills in squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has 17129 appearances against his name in the squad matches and attained first place in 7292 games, approximating a win percentage of 42.57%. Along with 69281 frags, the YouTuber carries a K/D ratio of 7.04.

Coming to the duo modes, he won 1466 of the 7024 matches, giving him a win rate of 20.87%. In these games, he has attained 27340 while recording a K/D ratio of 4.92.

At last, the content creator has participated in 4629 solo games and accomplished 386 victories, adding up to a victory rate of 8.33%. He pulled off 8559 kills in total, which earned him a kill-to-death ratio of 2.02.

Ranked stats

He has not contested in the ranked games (Image via Free Fire)

Since the Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 25 started on 31 December 2021, Tonde Gamer is yet to participate in any of the ranked battle royale games.

CS Career

He has raked in 2346 victories (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has played 3430 squad games and has raked in 2346 booyahs, translating to a win percentage of 68.40%. The internet star has chalked up 18596 frags, equaling to KDA of 2.20 along with an average damage per match of 2527.

Note: Tonde Gamer's Free Fire stats will change with him participating in more games.

Guild

Tonde Gamer's guild (Image via Free Fire)

He is a member of the Tonde Gamer guild in Free Fire, whose ID is 1011459224.

Monthly income

Tonde Gamer's growth in last month (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer's projected monthly earnings, as per Social Blade, vary around $7.4K and $118K. The estimated yearly income is approximately around $88.5K - $1.4M.

YouTube channel and rank

Tonde Gamer started its channel in February 2019 and has found tremendous success after 2020. He achieved the 500k subscriber milestone in January 2020 and now boasts 4.99 million, giving him a subscriber rank of 769. Along with this, the content creator has more than 1100 uploads which have gathered 858 million views combined.

He has gained 100k subscribers in the previous month, while his overall view counter has increased by 29.492 million.

Edited by Srijan Sen