TG Delete’s Free Fire ID number, stats, monthly earnings and more

Narai Yadav, aka TG Delete, is a core member of Total Gaming Esports, one of India's most successful Free Fire teams. The roster had a fantastic year, winning the Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Summer and finishing third at the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall.

Delete has been instrumental in the team's success and was named the MVP of the FFPL 2021 Grand Finals, raking in 15 kills in total. He also runs a popular YouTube channel that has 274k subscribers and 19 million views.

What is TG Delete's Free Fire ID and stats?

TG Delete's Free Fire ID is 235249808. His stats within Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

TG Delete has played more solo games than duo matches (Image via Free Fire)

TG Delete has joined in 6675 squad matches to date and triumphed in 1931 games, equating to a win rate of 28.92%. He has attained 21716 eliminations, securing a K/D ratio of 4.58 for himself.

The professional player has been engaged in 190 duo games and converted into 57 booyahs, sustaining a win ratio of 30.00%. With 703 kills, he has notched up a kill-to-death ratio of 5.29.

The YouTuber has also entered into 262 solo games and has registered 29 first-place finishes, maintaining a win percentage of 11.06%. TG Delete has recorded 748 kills, securing a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Ranked stats

TG Delete has not played solo and duo games (Image via Free Fire)

TG Delete has featured in 130 squad games and bettered his opposition a total of 36 times, which comes down to a win percentage of 27.69%. He has bagged 891 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 9.48.

He has yet to compete in a duo match. Apart from this, the esports athlete has only made one appearance in solo mode and has yet to collect a kill or a win.

Note: TG Delete's Free Fire stats will change as he plays more Free Fire games.

Monthly earnings

TG Delete's growth in previous month (Image via Free Fire)

Social Blade has reported TG Delete's monthly YouTube earnings to be approximately between $266 and $4.3K. Similarly, the yearly income is estimated to be around $3.2K - $51.1K.

YouTube channel

Also Read Article Continues below

TG Delete has been uploading tournament highlights to his channel for a few months now and has built a vast subscriber base of 274k. There are 80 uploads on the channel that have attained 19 million views combined. In the last 30 days, he has added 6k subscribers and 1.064 million views.

Edited by Saman