5 best Free Fire guilds of 2021

Garena Free Fire was launched while targeting low-end smartphone users, which its direct competitor could not execute. Years later, Free Fire has left PUBG Mobile behind in terms of Android, with over one billion installs in the Play Store.
The game has grown exponentially over time, and Garena recently launched Free Fire MAX, a variant with enhanced graphics.
What are guilds in Garena Free Fire?
Many other features were added or upgraded, and players have seen an abundance of characters, pets, guns, game modes, et cetera. Guilds in Free Fire was one such feature that devs introduced to enhance player engagement and maintain in-game competitiveness.
These guilds are groups or squads of players to create or join to participate in tournaments and earn glory.
These groups also allow players to unlock several rewards in Free Fire. The higher ranks and points imply a more significant payoff in the game. A dedicated tier system for Guild tournaments designates the positions to squads based on their glory points.
Garena Free Fire: Listing the best in-game guilds of 2021
2021 is almost over, and everyone is waiting for the new year to arrive. Therefore, one can now rank this year's best guilds based on their standings right now. Here are the top five guilds according to their ranks in Indian Region and Globally:
Free Fire Guild Honors - Global leaderboard
Rank 1: SWΛT SPORT
- Region - Brazil
- Glory - 11798238
Rank 2: Ӽ-WARNING-Ӽ¹
- Region - United States
- Glory - 10255384
Rank 3: T2N
- Region - Thailand
- Glory - 9560670
Rank 4: CIVIL WAR A
- Region - United States
- Glory - 9035845
Rank 5: -ɴᴀᴍᴇʟᴇssぁ.
- Region - United States
- Glory - 8782443
Free Fire Guild Honors - Indian Region weekly
Rank 1: ░B░O░S ░S░
- Glory - 33329
Rank 2: TS ESPORTS
- Glory - 29033
Rank 3: ASSASIN ARMY
- Glory - 27885
Rank 4: ɃᴜʀᴊӃʜᴀʟɪFᴀ
- Glory - 27581
Rank 5: KING
- Glory - 27404
Free Fire Guild Honors - Indian Region leaderboard
Rank 1: ░B░O░S ░S░
- Glory - 7794171
Rank 2: ASSASIN ARMY
- Glory - 6548008
Rank 3: ᵁᴺᴵᵀᴱᴰ〲ᴵᴺᴰᴵᴬ
- Glory - 6404978
Rank 4:ＫＭＣ
- Glory - 6325760
Rank 5: ERROR ES
- Glory - 6229860
Note: The standings were recorded at the time of writing this article and are subject to change based on glory points.