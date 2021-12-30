5 best Free Fire guilds of 2021

Garena Free Fire was launched while targeting low-end smartphone users, which its direct competitor could not execute. Years later, Free Fire has left PUBG Mobile behind in terms of Android, with over one billion installs in the Play Store.

The game has grown exponentially over time, and Garena recently launched Free Fire MAX, a variant with enhanced graphics.

What are guilds in Garena Free Fire?

Many other features were added or upgraded, and players have seen an abundance of characters, pets, guns, game modes, et cetera. Guilds in Free Fire was one such feature that devs introduced to enhance player engagement and maintain in-game competitiveness.

These guilds are groups or squads of players to create or join to participate in tournaments and earn glory.

These groups also allow players to unlock several rewards in Free Fire. The higher ranks and points imply a more significant payoff in the game. A dedicated tier system for Guild tournaments designates the positions to squads based on their glory points.

Garena Free Fire: Listing the best in-game guilds of 2021

2021 is almost over, and everyone is waiting for the new year to arrive. Therefore, one can now rank this year's best guilds based on their standings right now. Here are the top five guilds according to their ranks in Indian Region and Globally:

Free Fire Guild Honors - Global leaderboard

Global leaderboard (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Rank 1: SWΛT SPORT

Region - Brazil

Glory - 11798238

Rank 2: Ӽ-WARNING-Ӽ¹

Region - United States

Glory - 10255384

Rank 3: T2N

Region - Thailand

Glory - 9560670

Rank 4: CIVIL WAR A

Region - United States

Glory - 9035845

Rank 5: -ɴᴀᴍᴇʟᴇssぁ.

Region - United States

Glory - 8782443

Free Fire Guild Honors - Indian Region weekly

Indian Region weekly standings (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Rank 1: ░B░O░S ░S░

Glory - 33329

Rank 2: TS ESPORTS

Glory - 29033

Rank 3: ASSASIN ARMY

Glory - 27885

Rank 4: ɃᴜʀᴊӃʜᴀʟɪFᴀ

Glory - 27581

Rank 5: KING

Glory - 27404

Free Fire Guild Honors - Indian Region leaderboard

Indian Region leaderboard (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Rank 1: ░B░O░S ░S░

Glory - 7794171

Rank 2: ASSASIN ARMY

Glory - 6548008

Rank 3: ᵁᴺᴵᵀᴱᴰ〲ᴵᴺᴰᴵᴬ

Glory - 6404978

Rank 4:ＫＭＣ

Glory - 6325760

Rank 5: ERROR ES

Glory - 6229860

Note: The standings were recorded at the time of writing this article and are subject to change based on glory points.

