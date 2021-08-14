SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, stats, name, monthly income, and guild details revealed

Several Free Fire streamers and content creators have also risen significantly in recent years and have amassed massive followings. SK Sabir Boss is a well-known name in the Indian community, recognized for his outstanding gameplay, which has earned him a vast fanbase.

The player runs a channel named SK Sabir Gaming which has surpassed the 4.50 million subscriber mark. He also has over 58.3K followers on Instagram.

SK Sabir Boss’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535. The player’s stats as of 14 August is provided below:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 31618 squad games and has bettered his foes on 9913 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 31.35%. He has bagged a massive 110474 frags and retained a K/D ratio of 5.09.

The YouTuber has 3142 duo matches under his name, in which he has recorded 630 wins. This converts to a win percentage of 20.05%. With 8533 frags, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.40.

Lastly, the internet star has played 1686 solo matches and has notched 147 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 8.71%. In these matches, he has eliminated 3501 enemies and sustained a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The content creator has 164 Booyahs in 606 ranked squad games, which gives him a win ratio of 27.06%. He has 2027 frags, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 4.59.

The streamer has engaged in 22 duo matches this season and has yet to win. He has registered 47 kills at the K/D ratio of 2.14.

Lastly, the broadcaster has also played 21 ranked solo games and has clinched three of these. He holds a win rate of 14.28% and has recorded 129 eliminations, leading to a K/D ratio of 7.17.

Note: These stats were recorded at the time of writing the article. These will change as SK Sabir Boss continues to play further games in Free Fire.

Guild

His guild leader is JIGS (Image via Free Fire)

The content creator is part of the renowned BOSS guild, whose leader is JIGS. The guild’s ID is 60015463.

Income

SK Sabir Boss’ income from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, it is estimated that SK Sabir Boss earns between $2.1K and $33K monthly from his YouTube channel. In the meantime, his yearly earnings are supposedly between $24.8K and $396.6K.

YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss has uploaded more than 270 videos to his channel, garnering a massive fan base. He has attained a subscriber count of 4.52 million, alongside which he also has over 204 million views. The single most-watched video on his channel has over 8 million views in total.

Edited by Ravi Iyer