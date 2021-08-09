Ajjubhai94 (Total Gaming) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

Ajjubhai94, also known simply as Ajjubhai, is arguably the most popular Free Fire content creator from India. He is the man behind the “Total Gaming” YouTube channel, which has over 27 million subscribers and 4.45 billion combined views.

SK Sabir Boss is another renowned figure in the Indian Free Fire community. His channel, “SK Sabir Gaming,” has 4.51 million subscribers and 203.78 million combined views.

Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai94’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai94 has played 11976 squad matches and has triumphed in 2907 of them. This makes his win rate 24.27%. He has 45149 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.98.

The YouTuber has also featured in 1777 duo games and has 347 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 19.52%. With 7061 frags in this mode, Ajjubhai94 has a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Ajjubhai94 has competed in 956 solo matches and has won on 87 occasions. This translates to a win rate of 9.10%. He has 2440 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.81 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai94’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai94 has played 292 ranked squad matches so far this season and has secured 49 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 16.78%. He has 922 kills in these matches, making his K/D ratio 3.79.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has competed in 4 ranked duo games and has won on 2 occasions, boasting a win rate of 50%. He racked up 15 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.50 in this mode.

Ajjubhai94 has also played 6 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win. He has 4 kills to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

SK Sabir Boss has played 31592 squad matches in Free Fire and has secured 9909 victories, making his win rate 31.36%. He has 110385 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.09 in this mode.

The content creator has also competed in 3141 duo games and has triumphed in 630 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.05%. With a K/D ratio of 3.40, he has 8532 frags in these matches.

SK Sabir Boss has contested in 1684 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 147 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.72%. He killed 3497 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.28 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

SK Sabir Boss has played 585 ranked squad games this season and has won on 161 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 27.52%. He has 1952 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.60.

The YouTuber has also competed in 22 ranked duo matches but has not secured victory. He registered 47 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.14 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 20 ranked solo games and has 3 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 15.00%. He bagged 126 kills in these matches, securing a K/D ratio of 7.41.

Who has better stats?

Ajjubhai94 has better stats than SK Sabir Boss in the lifetime solo matches. Meanwhile, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in the lifetime squad games. When it comes to the lifetime duo mode, Ajjubhai94 has a better K/D ratio, while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

The two content creators' current stats in the ranked duo and solo modes cannot be compared as Ajjubhai94 has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Ajjubhai94.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the two YouTubers play more games in Free Fire.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh