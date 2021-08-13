TG FozyAjay’s Free Fire ID, stats, headshots, win ratio, YouTube earnings, and more

Ajay Sharma, aka TG FozyAjay, is among the most celebrated Free Fire professionals in India. He is the IGL of Total Gaming Esports, who finished first in the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall and Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Summer. Recently, they also won the Free Fire Booyah League Summer.

He is also a well-known content creator on YouTube, with his subscriber count standing at 522K. Ajay has uploaded more than 130 videos that have garnered him over 30 million views.

TG FozyAjay’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 29777293, and his stats are:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

TG FozyAjay has taken part in 24108 squad matches and claimed first place on 8115 occasions, coming down to a win rate of 33.66%. He has eliminated 63580 foes in these matches, and 10377 of them are through headshots. He has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.98, with a headshot rate equating to 16.32%.

The professional player has 267 Booyahs in 1386 duo games, corresponding to a win percentage of 19.26%. With 2908 frags and 356 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.60 and a headshot rate of 12.24%.

The content creator has contested in 898 solo games and has clinched 104 matches, translating to a win rate of 11.58%. He has notched 1500 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.89. Out of these, 245 have been registered as headshots for a percentage of 16.33%.

Ranked stats

TG FozyAjay has yet to feature in ranked solo and duo games in this season (Image via Free Fire)

Ajay has competed in 95 squad matches and has bettered his foes on 24 occasions, ensuring a win rate of 25.26%. He has close to 350 frags and retained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.92. He has also bagged 111 headshots in this process, leading to a headshot rate of 31.81%.

The streamer is yet to play any ranked solo or duo matches yet.

Note: FozyAjay’s stats were recorded while writing the articles, and these will change once he plays further games in Free Fire.

Income

Estimated earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, TG FozyAjay supposedly earns between $766 and $12.3K per month from his YouTube channel. Also, his yearly earnings are estimated to be around $9.2K to $147.1K.

YouTube channel

FozyAjay mainly uploads vlogs and highlights from tournaments to his channel. He has gained 16K subscribers and 3.064 million views over the previous 30 days. The most viewed video on his channel stands at 3.7 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer