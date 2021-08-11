Total Gaming crowned champions of the Free Fire Booyah League Summer

The Free Fire Booyah League Summer has ended, with fan favorites Total Gaming Esports emerging triumphant. The tournament saw the best teams battle upcoming talents for the prized crown, also featuring a prize pool of ₹2 lakhs.

Total Gaming Esports topped the overall points table with 41 kill points and 101 overall points at the end of six matches. They won the first and second matches on the classic map of Bermuda and Purgatory, respectively.

Toal Gaming claimed 11 frags, with TG Delete bagging the MVP of the game with three frags in the former. In the second game, they clinched 18 kills as Delete obliterated the lobby with ten eliminations.

TSM-FTX came a close second overall with 32 kill points and 86 points. D Esports missed second place by a whisker, finishing in third place with 84 points.

Blind Esports, who entered Free Fire esports by signing Hyderabad FFCO champions Captains, took fourth place with 77 points. Head Hunters had a below-par event as they finished in the 10th spot.

The Free Fire Booyah League Summer Grand Finals overall standings (Image via Booyah App)

Free Fire Booyah League Summer Grand Finals overall standings

1st place: Total Gaming - 101 points (41 kills)

2nd place: TSM-FTX - 86 points (32 kills)

3rd place: Team D Esports - 84 points (32 kills)

4th place: Blind Esports - 77 points (26 kills)

5th place: Young Blood - 72 points (29 kills)

6th place: Enigma Gaming - 56 points (18 kills)

7th place: Team Hind Official - 55 points (14 kills)

8th place: HL Esports - 49 points (5 kills)

9th place: Team True Rippers - 44 points (20 kills)

10th place: Head Hunters - 32 points (9 kills)

11th place: Team Inferno - 30 points (5 kills)

12th place: Stone Crushers - 26 points (13 kills)

Delete's addition to the Total Gaming roster has transformed the group into an entirely different entity. As a team, they play aggressively, with Delete leading the way in terms of frags. Having won Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer and Booyah Streamer Royale in the past three months, this is their third consecutive tournament win.

Recently, TSM FTX entered the Free Fire esports scene by acquiring the Sixth Sense roster. The team also secured second place in Free Fire Pro League Summer.

