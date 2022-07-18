Free Fire MAX OB35 update early patch notes: New map, weapon, clash squad season, and more

After the conclusion of the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server on 14 July 2022, the countdown to the update in the regular and MAX versions is already underway. Garena has confirmed the release date of the new version, and players are finding it difficult to control their excitement until its release.

The patch notes are not available yet, but the developers have already posted numerous teasers on the official handles and released an animated show that goes over the features in the update. This has given players an idea of what to expect in terms of content, including a new firearm, a new map, UI improvements, and more.

Early patch notes of Free Fire MAX OB35 update

Garena revealed the following features and additions as part of the Free Fire MAX OB35 update on the Kelly Show S03 E03:

New map

Garena will add a new map (Image via Garena)

A new map will make its way into the game, and Garena has released a first look at the upcoming battlefield. This map will differ from the existing ones in the game and feature new graphics alongside multiple special mechanics. Users will be able to find things like Anti-Gravity Zones, which will enable them to make high jumps, fire in the air, and more.

The Magic Portals on the map will be another new mechanic that aids individuals in rotating and flanking enemies.

Weapon - Bizon

Weapons are one of the essential parts of Garena Free Fire MAX, and new ones have been added to the game periodically. The latest update will bring another weapon in the form of “Bizon,” which will belong to the SMG class.

This particular firearm was available on the Advance Server, where gamers were able to try it out. It basically deals tremendous damage but has low stability.

Clash Squad season

The Golden AC80 is rewarded to users who reach Gold III in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Once the new version is made available on 20 July, it will soon be followed by the commencement of the new Clash Squad Season. A rank reset will take place, and all players must begin grinding again if they wish to climb the tiers.

As always, the developers will offer a unique gun skin, the Golden AC80, to anyone who reaches Gold III. Apart from this, there will be numerous other rewards up for grabs.

Other features

Here are the other features that the update will bring:

War Chest rework: Garena will completely overhaul the War Chests in the Battle Royale mode. This will enable users to utilize FF Coins to receive good loot, helping them secure a win.

Garena will completely overhaul the War Chests in the Battle Royale mode. This will enable users to utilize FF Coins to receive good loot, helping them secure a win. UI Optimization: The entire UI will be altered, providing a completely new look to the game. Essentially, the developers will update UI elements like fonts, animations, icons, and logos.

The entire UI will be altered, providing a completely new look to the game. Essentially, the developers will update UI elements like fonts, animations, icons, and logos. Daily tasks: Daily tasks allow the users to receive a wide range of free rewards. After the Free Fire MAX OB35 update, Garena will optimize them with more tasks and items.

Daily tasks allow the users to receive a wide range of free rewards. After the Free Fire MAX OB35 update, Garena will optimize them with more tasks and items. Replay highlights: This feature lets individuals download their previous matches in the battle royale title. As a result, players can easily analyze their games and edit them.

This feature lets individuals download their previous matches in the battle royale title. As a result, players can easily analyze their games and edit them. Command wheel: With the new patch, the developers plan to incorporate command wheels for medkits and throwables. Consequently, gamers will be able to utilize them more quickly.

With the new patch, the developers plan to incorporate command wheels for medkits and throwables. Consequently, gamers will be able to utilize them more quickly. Weapon adjustments: Multiple weapons are set to be buffed and nerfed in the OB35 update to provide balanced gunplay to players. The ones that will feature changes are G36, M24, M1887, FAMAS-III, SCAR, M14-III, and UMP.

Multiple weapons are set to be buffed and nerfed in the OB35 update to provide balanced gunplay to players. The ones that will feature changes are G36, M24, M1887, FAMAS-III, SCAR, M14-III, and UMP. Gloo Wall quick cast: A feature to quick cast Gloo Walls will also be added. Upon its addition, users will be able to place them with ease.

The developers will soon reveal the official patch notes of the Free Fire MAX OB35 update. Fans can follow the game's official social media handles to stay updated on the latest news.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far