Free Fire MAX OB35 update download guide for PC: How to play latest version on Emulator

Free Fire MAX has become one of the most famous mobile battle royale titles, and the frequent updates have introduced many new features. Gamers can get it on their Android and iOS mobile devices via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, respectively.

Individuals may also use emulators to play Free Fire MAX on their PCs. Many content creators use this since it makes streaming and recording videos easier.

On the internet, interested users can find a variety of emulators readily available, with BlueStacks, Nox Player, and MEmu Play being a few of the top options. The following are instructions for downloading and playing Free Fire MAX on PCs.

Disclaimer: The OB35 update has not been released yet and the following are the general steps to download it.

How to download Free fire MAX OB35 update on PC using emulators

Once the update is made available in the coming few days, players can download it on any of the favored emulators to try out the different features incorporated by the developers. The steps that individuals can follow are listed below:

Step 1: To begin the procedure, users must open any preferred emulators on their PCs.

If they don’t have emulators downloaded, they can install the desired option by searching on the internet.

Step 2: Gamers should then open the Google Play Store application inside the emulator and utilize the search bar to look for ‘Free Fire MAX.’

Step 3: Several search results will appear on their screens, and they must choose the relevant option. Players can click the ‘Update’ button to start the download procedure.

They will find the 'Install' button if they don't have the older version (Image via Google Play Store)

An ‘Install’ option will be available if they have an existing/old version on the emulator.

Step 4: Lastly, individuals can open the game and enjoy the features added with the OB35 update.

Note: The download time for Free Fire MAX will differ based on the user’s internet speed. It is also crucial to highlight that they must ensure that their computers have sufficient storage capacity.

Best emulators to play Free Fire MAX on PCs

Use the emulators to play the game on PC (Image via Sportskeeda)

Listed below are the best emulators that users can try out with their minimum requirements:

MEmu Play

RAM: 2GB RAM (4 GB RAM for x64 system)

CPU: 2 cores x86/x86_64 Processor

OS: Windows XP SP3 / 7 / 8 / 0

HDD: 5 GB of free hard disk

Latest Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Hardware Virtualization Technology enabled within the BIOS

Nox Player

RAM: 1.5 GB RAM

CPU: A dual-core processor

OS: Windows XP SP3 / Vista/ 7 / 8 / 10 alongside DirectX 9.0c

HDD: 1 GB available under installation path. 1.5 GB available hard drive space

Supports Open GL 2.0 or above

BlueStacks

RAM: 4 GB RAM. (Having 4 GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

HDD: 5 GB Free Space.

Up-to-date graphics drivers

It is worth remembering that meeting all these requirements is a must to run the emulators. However, overall performance and smoothness will vary based on the specifics possessed by the players.

