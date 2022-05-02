10 best Roblox games for low-end PCs (2022)

It is impossible for Roblox players to get bored, courtesy of the abundance of user-created games available on the platform. On top of that, since new ones are being introduced regularly, the community has access to a huge number of options across a wide range of genres.

However, certain games lag on low-end PCs regardless of the fact that Roblox has pretty low requirements. Accordingly, all such individuals who face that issue are compelled to seek out options that run smoothly while also giving a good experience.

If you are an individual with a low-end device, you are in the perfect place. Here’s a list of the ten best games you can try out.

Roblox: 10 best Roblox games that users can try on low-end PCs (2022)

10) All Star Tower Defense

As far as tower defense games go on the platform, Roblox All Star Tower Defense is among the finest choices available. Instead of the traditional defenses found in the genre, players must rely on various anime characters to help them through the waves and keep their towers safe from falling.

Additionally, gamers can further level them up and improve their overall performance.

Link for the game.

9) Brookhaven RP

Roblox Brookhaven RP comes in at the next position, and it is an incredible game that everyone who likes role-playing games should check out. Since its launch a few years back, it has accumulated great numbers.

While playing, users can do a variety of things like owning properties, exploring a vast city, and participating in special events while also interacting with a large number of other people.

Link for the game.

8) Hide and Seek Extreme

Hide and Seek Extreme is a simple Roblox game involving hiders and seekers. Each round features a random map as the seeker gets selected. Hiders are subsequently spawned into the map to hide while the latter has to wait.

Once the round starts, the seeker gets activated and has to find all the hidden users before the time runs out. However, if the alloted time passes, the hiders get the win.

Link for the game.

7) Arsenal

Roblox features loads of games in the FPS genre, such as Arsenal, which is extensively popular amongst the community. It presently has over 3.9 billion visits, a clear showcase of its massive fame and popularity.

Essentially, Arsenal has different teams working together to eliminate each other. The gun changes with every kill, and the game runs until one player gets the golden knife and notches a kill.

Link for the game.

6) Adopt Me!

Players can also consider Adopt Me!, which is another fun option. The game has a large and active userbase, with thousands of players playing it constantly.

In this game, users can grow and dress up cute pets and make friends by interacting with other players. They can also go ahead and acquire a variety of different types of houses and personalize them according to their preferences.

Link for the game.

5) Jailbreak

Jailbreak is another classic Roblox game that is pretty exciting. It was created by Badimo and was released over five years ago in January 2017. Players have the option to choose between two sides: Criminals and Police Officers. The former seeks to commit robberies and other crimes, while the latter must prevent such activities.

Each server’s size is 30, and there are generally over 10,000 users actively playing the game at all times.

Link for the game.

4) Anime Fighters Simulator

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is a training game that brings together several popular anime characters in one place. Gamers can acquire and train these characters to improve their stats and become better than other users.

As of writing this article, it has received over 802.7 million visits. Each server has a capacity of 12 people, and individuals can hop onto it with their friends to enjoy the unique experience.

Link for the game.

3) Survive the Killer

Survive the Killer!, developed by Dued1, Dev Anthony, and RBXZach is a must-play game while enjoying Roblox with friends. It is quite a fun experience and currently boasts over 1.1 billion visits.

In the game, users can be assigned to one of two roles: Survivor or Killer. Survivors must hide from killers, help teammates, and escape as a group, while the Killers must take down all players before time runs out and they escape.

Link for the game.

2) Tower of Hell

A notable obby game in Roblox is Tower of Hell, and it is one of the most popular options with more than 3 million likes. For those unaware of the term, obby is essentially an abbreviation for an 'obstacle course'.

Due to the high difficulty level and the lack of checkpoints in Tower of Hell, it is quite challenging for the users and demands extreme dedication from their side.

Link for the game.

1) Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 has consistently been among the most popular Roblox games ever since its release. Interested players can definitely go ahead and try it out on their low-end PCs.

In essence, users could end up in any one of these three categories in each round:

Murderer: The goal is to eliminate all the players that are playing. They must also not be shot by the Sheriff. Innocents: Users of the innocent category must run and hide from the Murderer. They should also assist the Sheriff. Sheriff: These are the individuals responsible for taking down the Murderer as they are the only ones with a weapon.

Link for the game.

How to play these games on PCs

These are the steps that gamers must follow to play these games:

Step 1: To begin with, users can head over to the respective Roblox pages of the game.

Step 2: After that, they must tap on the ‘Play’ icon. The game will soon load on their PCs.

Players will then be able to enjoy playing these games on their low-end PCs.

Note: This list isn’t in a particular order and represents the writer’s opinion.

