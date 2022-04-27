Roblox Adopt Me! pets list, eggs, how to get, and more (2022)

Roblox Adopt Me! is one of the most popular games on the platform, and it is mostly focused on pets and other similar content. The creators have worked extremely hard to offer a diverse range of them, with new ones being introduced quite regularly.

A large number of newer players joining the game are often unaware of the many varieties of pets included. Consequently, they search for things like the list of pets, eggs from which they can normally be acquired, and other relevant information. The following section will serve as a guide for them in this regard.

Roblox Adopt Me! pets list and how to get

Pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are divided into various categories. Here is a list of them, alongside the methods through which they can be/were acquired by players:

Legendary pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

Ninja Monkey – Using three scrolls combined with monkey

Owl – From Farm egg

Parrot – From Jungle egg

Guardian Lion – From Lunar New Year event

Kangaroo – From Aussie egg

Kitsune – From pet store

King Bee – From honey (coffee shop)

Monkey King – Using three monkey staffs combined with monkey

Metal Ox – From New Lunar Year event

Queen Bee – From honey (coffee shop)

Robo Dog – Using 600 Robux

Evil Unicorn – From Halloween event

Frost Fury – From Christmas event

Frost Dragon – From Christmas event

Shadow Dragon – From Halloween event

Skele-Rex – From Halloween event

Snow Owl – From Christmas event

Turtle – From Aussie egg

Tyrannosaurus Rex – From Fossil egg

Unicorn – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg

Giraffe – From safari egg

Golden Ladybug – From farm shop event

Golden Penguin – From golden goldfish

Golden Rat – From New Lunar Year event

Griffin – From Gamepass or using 600 Robux

Albino Monkey – From monkey box

Arctic Reindeer – From Christmas egg

Bat Dragon – From Halloween event

Cerberus – Using 500 Robux

Crow – From Farm egg

Diamond Ladybug – From farm shop event

Dodo – From Fossil egg

Dragon – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg

Ultra-rare pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

Arctic Fox – From Christmas egg

Bee – From honey (coffee shop)

Ladybug – From farm shop event

Lion – From Safari egg

Sabertooth – From Fossil egg

Shiba Inu – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg

Albino Bat – From Halloween event

Sloth – From pet store

Turkey – From Farm egg

Lunar Ox – From New Lunar Year event

Panda – From New Lunar Year event

Penguin – From golden goldfish

Platypus – From Jungle egg

Yeti – From Christmas event

Zombie Buffalo – From Halloween event

Llama – From Farm egg

Red Panda – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg

Toy Monkey – Using three cymbals combined with monkey

Business Monkey – Using three briefcases combined with monkey

Crocodile – From Jungle egg

Flamingo – From Safari egg

Frog – From Aussie egg

Ghost Bunny – From Halloween event

Horse – From pet store

Dalmatian (Santa Dog) – From Christmas event

Deinonychus – From Fossil egg

Elf Hedgehog – From Christmas event

Koala – From Aussie egg

Rare pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

Brown Bear – From Jungle egg

Bunny – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg

Monkey – From Monkey box

Elf Shrew – From Christmas event

Emu – From Aussie egg

Hyena – From Safari egg

Lynx – From Christmas event

Musk Ox – From Christmas event

Swan – From Christmas egg

Woolly Mammoth – From Fossil egg

Australian Kelpie – From Aussie egg

Beaver – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg

Ox – From New Lunar Year event

Pig – From Farm egg

Polar Bear – From Christmas egg

Rat – From New Lunar Year event

Reindeer – From Advent calendar

Rhino – From Jungle egg

Snow Puma – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg

Cow – From Farm egg

Dilophosaurus – From Fossil egg

Elephant – From Safari egg

Pterodactyl – From fossil egg

Rabbit – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg

Uncommon pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

Snowman – From Christmas event

Stegosaurus – From Fossil egg

Triceratops – From Fossil egg

Meerkat – From Safari egg

Pink Cat – From Pink egg

Puma – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg

Silly Duck – From Farm egg

Snow Cat – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg

Chocolate Labrador – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg

Dingo – From Aussie egg

Wild Boar – From Safari egg

Wolf – From Christmas egg

Bat – From Halloween event

Capybara – From Jungle egg

Drake – From Farm egg

Fennec Fox – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg

Glyptodon – From Fossil egg

Black Panther – From Jungle egg

Blue Dog – From Blue egg

Common pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

Chicken – From Farm egg (unavailable)

Dog – From Starter egg, Cracked egg, and Pet egg

Ground Sloth – From Fossil egg

Otter – From Cracked egg and Pet egg

Robin – From Christmas egg

Tasmanian Tiger – From Fossil egg

Bandicoot – From Aussie egg

Buffalo – From Cracked egg and Pet egg

Cat – From Starter Egg, Cracked egg, and Pet egg

Chick – From Easter egg

Roblox Adopt Me! Eggs list

Here are the different eggs present in Roblox, alongside their availability:

Starter Egg – From visiting Nursery for the first time

Blue Egg (unavailable)

Pink Egg (unavailable)

Cracked Egg – By spending 350 bucks

Pet Egg – By spending 600 bucks

Woodland Egg – By spending 750 bucks

Royale Egg – By spending 1450 bucks

Diamond Egg – From Star Rewards (660)

Gold Egg – From Star Rewards (660)

Safari Egg (unavailable)

Jungle Egg (unavailable)

Farm Egg (unavailable)

Aussie Egg (unavailable)

Fossil Egg (unavailable)

Ocean Egg (unavailable)

Christmas Egg (unavailable)

Mythic Egg (unavailable)

Easter 2020 Egg (unavailable)

Readers can check out the best eggs by clicking here.

About Roblox Adopt Me!

Adopt Me! gets regularly updated (Image via Roblox)

Adopt Me! was founded in July 2017 by NewFissy and Bethink. It belongs to the RPG genre. It has more than 28.1 billion visits and 5 million likes. Each server has a capacity of 48 players, and there are typically thousands of gamers online at any given time.

Adopt Me! also has its own YouTube and Twitter accounts and a Discord server, which supporters can check out to be up to date on the latest developments.

