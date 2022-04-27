Roblox Adopt Me! pets list, eggs, how to get, and more (2022)

Roblox Adopt Me! is one of the most popular games on the platform, and it is mostly focused on pets and other similar content. The creators have worked extremely hard to offer a diverse range of them, with new ones being introduced quite regularly.
A large number of newer players joining the game are often unaware of the many varieties of pets included. Consequently, they search for things like the list of pets, eggs from which they can normally be acquired, and other relevant information. The following section will serve as a guide for them in this regard.
Roblox Adopt Me! pets list and how to get
Pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are divided into various categories. Here is a list of them, alongside the methods through which they can be/were acquired by players:
Legendary pets in Roblox Adopt Me!
- Ninja Monkey – Using three scrolls combined with monkey
- Owl – From Farm egg
- Parrot – From Jungle egg
- Guardian Lion – From Lunar New Year event
- Kangaroo – From Aussie egg
- Kitsune – From pet store
- King Bee – From honey (coffee shop)
- Monkey King – Using three monkey staffs combined with monkey
- Metal Ox – From New Lunar Year event
- Queen Bee – From honey (coffee shop)
- Robo Dog – Using 600 Robux
- Evil Unicorn – From Halloween event
- Frost Fury – From Christmas event
- Frost Dragon – From Christmas event
- Shadow Dragon – From Halloween event
- Skele-Rex – From Halloween event
- Snow Owl – From Christmas event
- Turtle – From Aussie egg
- Tyrannosaurus Rex – From Fossil egg
- Unicorn – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg
- Giraffe – From safari egg
- Golden Ladybug – From farm shop event
- Golden Penguin – From golden goldfish
- Golden Rat – From New Lunar Year event
- Griffin – From Gamepass or using 600 Robux
- Albino Monkey – From monkey box
- Arctic Reindeer – From Christmas egg
- Bat Dragon – From Halloween event
- Cerberus – Using 500 Robux
- Crow – From Farm egg
- Diamond Ladybug – From farm shop event
- Dodo – From Fossil egg
- Dragon – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg
Ultra-rare pets in Roblox Adopt Me!
- Arctic Fox – From Christmas egg
- Bee – From honey (coffee shop)
- Ladybug – From farm shop event
- Lion – From Safari egg
- Sabertooth – From Fossil egg
- Shiba Inu – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg
- Albino Bat – From Halloween event
- Sloth – From pet store
- Turkey – From Farm egg
- Lunar Ox – From New Lunar Year event
- Panda – From New Lunar Year event
- Penguin – From golden goldfish
- Platypus – From Jungle egg
- Yeti – From Christmas event
- Zombie Buffalo – From Halloween event
- Llama – From Farm egg
- Red Panda – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg
- Toy Monkey – Using three cymbals combined with monkey
- Business Monkey – Using three briefcases combined with monkey
- Crocodile – From Jungle egg
- Flamingo – From Safari egg
- Frog – From Aussie egg
- Ghost Bunny – From Halloween event
- Horse – From pet store
- Dalmatian (Santa Dog) – From Christmas event
- Deinonychus – From Fossil egg
- Elf Hedgehog – From Christmas event
- Koala – From Aussie egg
Rare pets in Roblox Adopt Me!
- Brown Bear – From Jungle egg
- Bunny – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg
- Monkey – From Monkey box
- Elf Shrew – From Christmas event
- Emu – From Aussie egg
- Hyena – From Safari egg
- Lynx – From Christmas event
- Musk Ox – From Christmas event
- Swan – From Christmas egg
- Woolly Mammoth – From Fossil egg
- Australian Kelpie – From Aussie egg
- Beaver – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg
- Ox – From New Lunar Year event
- Pig – From Farm egg
- Polar Bear – From Christmas egg
- Rat – From New Lunar Year event
- Reindeer – From Advent calendar
- Rhino – From Jungle egg
- Snow Puma – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg
- Cow – From Farm egg
- Dilophosaurus – From Fossil egg
- Elephant – From Safari egg
- Pterodactyl – From fossil egg
- Rabbit – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg
Uncommon pets in Roblox Adopt Me!
- Snowman – From Christmas event
- Stegosaurus – From Fossil egg
- Triceratops – From Fossil egg
- Meerkat – From Safari egg
- Pink Cat – From Pink egg
- Puma – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg
- Silly Duck – From Farm egg
- Snow Cat – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg
- Chocolate Labrador – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg
- Dingo – From Aussie egg
- Wild Boar – From Safari egg
- Wolf – From Christmas egg
- Bat – From Halloween event
- Capybara – From Jungle egg
- Drake – From Farm egg
- Fennec Fox – From Cracked egg, Pet egg, and Royal egg
- Glyptodon – From Fossil egg
- Black Panther – From Jungle egg
- Blue Dog – From Blue egg
Common pets in Roblox Adopt Me!
- Chicken – From Farm egg (unavailable)
- Dog – From Starter egg, Cracked egg, and Pet egg
- Ground Sloth – From Fossil egg
- Otter – From Cracked egg and Pet egg
- Robin – From Christmas egg
- Tasmanian Tiger – From Fossil egg
- Bandicoot – From Aussie egg
- Buffalo – From Cracked egg and Pet egg
- Cat – From Starter Egg, Cracked egg, and Pet egg
- Chick – From Easter egg
Roblox Adopt Me! Eggs list
Here are the different eggs present in Roblox, alongside their availability:
- Starter Egg – From visiting Nursery for the first time
- Blue Egg (unavailable)
- Pink Egg (unavailable)
- Cracked Egg – By spending 350 bucks
- Pet Egg – By spending 600 bucks
- Woodland Egg – By spending 750 bucks
- Royale Egg – By spending 1450 bucks
- Diamond Egg – From Star Rewards (660)
- Gold Egg – From Star Rewards (660)
- Safari Egg (unavailable)
- Jungle Egg (unavailable)
- Farm Egg (unavailable)
- Aussie Egg (unavailable)
- Fossil Egg (unavailable)
- Ocean Egg (unavailable)
- Christmas Egg (unavailable)
- Mythic Egg (unavailable)
- Easter 2020 Egg (unavailable)
Readers can check out the best eggs by clicking here.
About Roblox Adopt Me!
Adopt Me! was founded in July 2017 by NewFissy and Bethink. It belongs to the RPG genre. It has more than 28.1 billion visits and 5 million likes. Each server has a capacity of 48 players, and there are typically thousands of gamers online at any given time.
Adopt Me! also has its own YouTube and Twitter accounts and a Discord server, which supporters can check out to be up to date on the latest developments.