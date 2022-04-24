Roblox Adopt Me! pets value list (2022)

All Roblox players will contest that Adopt Me! is one of the most popular games in Roblox. The fan-favorite Roblox game has around 20 billion monthly visitors and 500k concurrent monthly players, making it one of the most popular Roblox games.

Dreamcraft, the Roblox game's creators, have done an excellent job of providing regular content updates to the playerbase. Following the Roblox Adopt me! update that added Ladybugs to the game, the developers recently released another update that altered the presents available to players.

If you want to get the most out of all the pets you wish to trade in, Roblox Adopt Me trading value is the most significant piece of information. Check out the list below for pet values for better trade options.

Roblox: Adopt Me! pet value for trading

The value list has values for normal, neon, and mega neon pets. To make it easier, the list has been divided into five categories in Roblox Adopt me!

Common pets

These are basic pets that are easily available in Roblox Adopt me!

Bandicoot: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 1,5

Buffalo: Cracked, and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 2

Cat: Cracked, and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1

Chick: Easter 2020 | Trading Value = TBA

Chicken: Farm egg | Trading Value = 3

Dog: Cracked, and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1

Ground Sloth: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 1,5

Otter: Cracked, and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 2

Pumpkin: Halloween 2020 (Pumpkin Smash Minigame) | Trading Value = TBA

Robin: Christmas egg | Trading Value = 2,5

Stingray: Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 2

Tazmanian Tiger: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 2

Uncommon pets

These pets are not easy to find, but with a little effort, they can be found in Roblox Adopt me!

Bat: Candy | Trading Value = 11th Uncommon

Black Panther: Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 5th Uncommon

Blue Dog: Blue egg | Trading Value = 1st Uncommon

Capybara: Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 7th Uncommon

Chocolate Labrador: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 10th Uncommon

Dingo: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 11th Uncommon

Drake: Farm egg | Trading Value = 8th Uncommon

Fennec Fox: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg

Glyptodon: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 13th Uncommon

Meerkat: Safari Egg | Trading Value = 4th Uncommon

Pet Rock: April Fools Day | Trading Value = TBA

Pink Cat: Pink egg | Trading Value = 2nd Uncommon

Puma: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg

Silly Duck: Farm egg | Trading Value = 6th Uncommon

Snow Cat: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 12th Uncommon

Snowman: Winter Holiday 2020 event (2,000 Gingerbread)

Stegosaurus: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 13th Uncommon

Triceratops: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 13th Uncommon

Wild Boar: Safari Egg | Trading Value = 3rd Uncommon

Wolf: Christmas egg | Trading Value = 9th Uncommon

Rare pets

These are the real challenging pets to find in Roblox Adopt me!

Australian Kelpie: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4

Beaver: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 3

Brown Bear: Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 7

Bunny: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2

Cow: Farm egg | Trading Value = 11

Dilophosaurus: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 3

Elephant: Safari Egg | Trading Value = 13

Elf Shrew: Christmas Event | Trading Value = 5

Emu: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4

Hyena: Safari Egg | Trading Value = 9

Lynx: Winter Holiday 2020 event (4,000 Gingerbread) | Trading Value = 4

Monkey: Monkey Boxes | Trading Value = 4

Musk Ox: Winter Holiday 2020 event (3,500 Gingerbread) | Trading Value = 3

Narwhal: Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 3

Ox: Lunar New year 2021 update (Ox Box) | Trading Value = 3

Pig: Farm egg | Trading Value = 6

Polar Bear: Christmas egg | Trading Value = 5

Pterodactyl: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 3

Rabbit: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 3

Rat: Rat boxes | Trading Value = 3

Reindeer: Christmas Event | Trading Value = 4

Rhino: Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 6

Seahorse: Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 3

Snow Puma: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 3

Swan: Christmas egg | Trading Value = 5

Wooly Mammoth: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 3

Ultra Rare pets

Players need to look hard and trade meticulously to get these pets in Roblox Adopt me!

Abyssinian Cat: 0.35 Neon: 1.50 Mega: 6.00

Albino Bat: 0.95 Neon: 3.95 Mega: 15.90

Arctic Fox: 1.70 Neon: 6.80 Mega: 27.20

Black Panther: 1.40 Neon: 5.60 Mega: 22.40

Black Scarab : 0.30 Neon: 1.15 Mega: 4.60

Blue Dog: 5.25 Neon: 21.20 Mega: 84.80

Blue Scarab : 0.30 Neon: 1.25 Mega: 5.00

Brown Bear: 2.15 Neon: 8.60 Mega: 34.40

Business Monkey: 0.55 Neon: 2.25 Mega: 8.95

Butterfly: 0.10 Neon: 0.45 Mega: 1.75

Capybara: 1.50 Neon: 6.00 Mega: 24.00

Chicken: 1.30 Neon: 5.20 Mega: 20.80

Cow: 2.95 Neon: 11.90 Mega: 47.50

Crocodile: 3.00 Neon: 12.10 Mega: 48.40

Dalmatian: 7.25 Neon: 29.00 Mega: 116.00

Drake: 1.20 Neon: 4.80 Mega: 19.20

Elephant: 3.50 Neon: 14.10 Mega: 56.40

Evil Dachshund: 0.45 Neon: 1.90 Mega: 7.80

Flamingo: 7.50 Neon: 30.00 Mega: 120.15

Frog: 0.20 Neon: 1.00 Mega: 4.00

Hedgehog: 12.75 Neon: 51.10 Mega: 173.75

Husky: 0.65 Neon: 2.90 Mega: 9.60

Hyena: 2.90 Neon: 11.65 Mega: 46.40

Koala: 0.25 Neon: 1.25 Mega: 5.00

Lamb: 0.50 Neon: 2.00 Mega: 8.00

Lion: 7.00+ Neon: 28.25 Mega: 113.00

Llama: 2.50 Neon: 9.95 Mega: 40.00

Meerkat: 2.25 Neon: 9.00 Mega: 36.00

Pig : 1.95 Neon: 7.80 Mega: 31.20

Pink Cat: 2.75 Neon: 11.05 Mega: 44.25

Platypus: 2.45 Neon: 9.75 Mega: 39.60

Polar Bear: 1.60 Neon: 6.40 Mega: 25.60

Puffin: 1.25 Neon: 5.00 Mega: 20.00

Red Squirrel: 0.40 Neon: 1.60 Mega: 6.40

Reindeer: 0.90 Neon: 3.80 Mega: 15.20

Rhino: 1.90 Neon: 7.50 Mega: 30.00

Shrew: 2.40 Neon: 9.60 Mega: 38.40

Silly Duck: 1.35 Neon: 5.40 Mega: 21.60

Skele-Dog: 0.60 Neon: 2.60 Mega: 10.80

Snow Leopard: 0.45 Neon: 1.80 Mega: 7.20

St. Bernard: 0.60 Neon: 2.80 Mega: 9.00

Swan: 1.55 Neon: 6.20 Mega: 24.80

Toy Monkey: 0.75 Neon: 3.00 Mega: 12.00

Turkey: 2.85 Neon: 11.40 Mega: 45.65

White Tiger: 0.15 Neon: 0.60 Mega: 2.50

Wild Boar: 2.05 Neon: 8.20 Mega: 32.80

Wolf: 0.20 Neon: 1.00 Mega: 4.00

Zombie Buffalo: 2.65 Neon: 10.60 Mega: 42.40

Legendary pets

A few pets in Roblox Adopt Me! can still be obtained without trading in the order they appear in the journal. Below is a list of pets that can be obtained through trading.

Blue Dog: 5.25 Neon: 21.20 Mega: 84.80

Hedgehog: 12.75 Neon: 51.10 Mega: 204.45

Pink Cat: 2.75 Neon: 11.05 Mega: 44.25

Albino Monkey: 5.75 Neon: 23.50 Mega: 93.95

Arctic Reindeer: 7.75 Neon: 31.05 Mega: 124.20

Axolotl: 0.65 Neon: 2.60 Mega: 9.40

Bat Dragon: 116.00+ Neon: 348.00 Mega: 1044.00

Cerberus: 0.55 Neon: 2.25 Mega: 8.95

Chameleon: 16.00 Neon: 64.25 Mega: 257.75

Cobra: 0.35 Neon: 1.50 Mega: 6.00

Crow: 16.25 Neon: 59.25 Mega: 237.85

Dancing Dragon: 3.10 Neon: 12.40 Mega: 50.60

Diamond Dragon: 1.00+ Neon: 4.05 Mega: 16.20

Diamond Griffin: 0.60 Neon: 2.30 Mega: 9.10

Diamond Lady Bug: 2.00 Neon: 8.00 Mega: 32.00

Diamond Unicorn: 1.75 Neon: 7.00 Mega: 28.00

Dodo: 1.30 Neon: 5.20 Mega: 20.80

Dragon: 0.80 Neon: 3.20 Mega: 12.80

Evil Unicorn: 17.25 Neon: 60.65 Mega: 242.65

Frost Fury: 2.60 Neon: 10.40 Mega: 41.60

Frost: 45.75+ Neon: 135.00 Mega: 405.00

Ghost Dragon: 3.30 Neon: 13.25 Mega: 53.50

Giraffe: 62.00 Neon: 248.00 Mega: 744.00

Gold Dragon: 0.60 Neon: 2.35 Mega: 9.30

Gold Griffin: 0.35 Neon: 1.45 Mega: 5.70

Gold Mummy Cat: 0.40 Neon: 1.55 Mega: 6.20

Gold Penguin: 1.10 Neon: 4.40 Mega: 17.60

Gold Scarab: 2.85 Neon: 11.40 Mega: 45.65

Gold Tiger: 0.35 Neon: 1.50 Mega: 6.00

Gold Unicorn: 0.85 Neon: 3.60 Mega: 14.10

Gold Walrus: 0.70 Neon: 2.80 Mega: 11.40

Golden Lady Bug: 0.85 Neon: 3.40 Mega: 13.60

Golden Rat: 1.30 Neon: 5.00 Mega: 20.00

Goldhorn: 1.10 Neon: 4.50 Mega: 18.00

Griffin: 0.25- Neon: 1.20 Mega: 4.50

Ice Golem: 3.20 Neon: 12.80 Mega: 51.20

Kangaroo: 2.95 Neon: 11.85 Mega: 47.20

King Bee: 0.95 Neon: 3.90 Mega: 15.80

King Monkey: 8.75 Neon: 35.05 Mega: 140.05

Kitsune: 0.45- Neon: 1.80 Mega: 7.20

Lavender Dragon: 13.75 Neon: 55.10 Mega: 220.45

Lion Guardian: 0.70 Neon: 2.80 Mega: 11.40

Ninja Monkey: 1.25 Neon: 5.00 Mega: 20.00

Octopus: 1.15 Neon: 4.60 Mega: 18.40

Owl: 28.50 Neon: 100.00 Mega: 350.00

Parrot: 20.75 Neon: 76.75 Mega: 284.20

Peacock: 0.50 Neon: 2.00 Mega: 8.00

Phoenix: 1.40 Neon: 5.80 Mega: 23.20

Queen Bee: 2.25 Neon: 9.00 Mega: 36.00

Robodog: 0.40 Neon: 1.60 Mega: 6.40

Shadow Dragon: 130.00+ Neon: 390.00 Mega: 1170.00

Shark: 1.20 Neon: 4.80 Mega: 19.20

Skele Rex: 2.50 Neon: 10.00 Mega: 40.00

Snow Owl: 1.35 Neon: 5.40 Mega: 21.60

Squid: 15.50 Neon: 62.25 Mega: 248.50

Steel Ox: 0.15- Neon: 0.60 Mega: 2.50

T-Rex: 1.40 Neon: 5.60 Mega: 22.40

Turtle: 3.25+ Neon: 13.05 Mega: 52.25

Unicorn: 1.05 Neon: 4.20 Mega: 16.80

How to trade

In Roblox Adopt me!, when players discover who they wish to trade with, they must click on them and then choose Trade from the interactions menu. A trade request will be sent to that player, who can accept or decline it.

They will both be taken to the trading screen if they accept the request. Players can then select the products they would like to exchange by tapping the green Plus button. If they accidentally put something in the trade window, they can click on it to remove it.

When the counter reaches zero, the button will turn green, indicating that players can make a deal. To make the transaction official, both players must click here. If they decide not to make the trade, they can cancel it by clicking the red refuse button.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar