Top 5 Roblox game genres that shouldn't exist

Roblox has a wide variety of games and genres for players to dive into and experience.

Some of the more popular Roblox genres include RPG and FPS games. Those genres have plenty of games for players to choose from, giving everyone something to look forward to.

Not all Roblox genres are well-liked, however. There are some that should never have existed in the first place. The games are either bad, cringy, toxic, or a mix of all of the above.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 game genres in Roblox that shouldn't exist

#5 - Pay to win

Image via SonyaDrawzStuff

Pay to win isn't necessarily a genre of games defined by certain characteristics like a racing game or an FPS. Instead, pay to win games have a wide open umbrella that many Roblox games fall under. In order to progress or even play, items need to be purchased with real money. These should never have been given a platform to become popular.

#4 - Tycoon

Image via Roblox Corporation

Tycoon games are a waste of time. There are some solid ones like Restaurant Tycoon, but the majority of them are a pit of boredom. Players spend hours on these games for barely any sort of reward or accomplishment. And once a goal is complete, they typically have to sit and wait for the chance at another objective.

#3 - Life Simulators

Image via Roblox Corporation

Simulators like MeepCity or Roblox High School are where some of the most toxic titles in Roblox. New players are often shunned by the "popular" players. It is hard for anyone to get going. These games act like a host for cliques in real life. It is clear that these types of games should never have existed.

#2 - Pet Simulators

Image via Roblox Corporation

Pet Simulators can be fun, but look at Adopt Me. The game that was once a haven for children to begin their Roblox journey with a fun pet and understanding of socialization, but is now just a home to scammers. This genre allows scammers to take advantage of kids and steal their hard earned items. If they didn't exist, that never would've happened.

#1 - Vehicles on Rails

Image via Roblox Corporation

These games are completely pointless. Roblox players are put in a boat, a car, or a plane and just have to traverse a course until the end. There is no point to these games, but they are everywhere. The front page is filled with them. They are harmless, but have no reason to exist whatsoever.

