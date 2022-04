Dragon Adventures codes in Roblox: Free potions (April 2022)

Roblox Dragon Adventures codes can be used to get free potions, crystals, resources, and other items in the game. These Roblox Dragon Adventures cheat codes will make it easier for players to level up and get what they need faster.

Copy and paste the codes from the list into the game, redeem them, and get tons of free coins, treats, potions, and other exclusive and free in-game goodies.

Roblox has a lot of Dragon fantasy games. However, Dragon Adventures tops the list in terms of animation, plots and characters.

Roblox: Dragon Adventures codes for free potions

Active codes

FLUFFY: Redeem for one FluffyTSG Preset Potion

AESUBREALM: Redeem for one Sub Realm Preset Potion

SHAMEWING: Redeem for one Shamewing Preset Potion

GALIFRAN: Redeem for one Galifran Preset Potion

JUSTYBLOX: Redeem for one JustyBlox Preset Potion

Steps to redeem the codes

The redemption process in some other Roblox games is a little more protracted and complicated, but it's a lot easier in Dragon Adventures. In just a few simple steps, one can redeem the codes.

To begin the game, go to the official Dragon Adventures page and click the giant green button.

In Dragon Adventures, look for the 'Menu' button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Then, on the pop-up menu, select the 'Gift Codes' option.

In the 'Enter Code' box, paste one of the above codes.

Press 'Redeem!' and take advantage of the rewards!

Expired codes

All Dragon Adventures codes in Roblox will ultimately expire, just like any other limited-time offer, so take advantage of them before they're gone. Here's a list of expired codes to avoid any confusion. Roblox has so many codes, this might help.

DAValentines: Redeem code for 1 Free Heart Preset Potion

SPOOKY: Redeem code for 20 Candy Corn

Toxic: Redeem code for 1,000 Coins

CREEPY: Redeem code for 30 Bats

SUMMERTIME: Redeem code for free Grapes

farming: Redeem code for 250 coins and 15 Peach Seeds

RAINBOW: Redeem code for free Material Shuffle Potion

CELESTIAL: Redeem code for 50 free Meteor Shards

SPARKLE: Redeem code for free Ice Crystals

HORROR: Redeem code for 25 Ghost Essence

GEMSTONE: Redeem code for free Gemstone Healing Potions

TASTY: Redeem code for 50 pumpkins

PEACHY: Redeem for free Peach Seeds

FANTASY: Redeem code for free Fairy Jars

MILLION: Redeem for 3 Color Shuffle Potions

Shiny: Redeem code for 50 golden apples

Milomissions: Redeem code for 20 Bananas

UI: Redeem code for a Material Shuffle Potion

GHOULISH: Redeem code for 50 Ghoul Wood

Wasp: Redeem code for 10 Toxic Waste

DREAMS: Redeem this for 15 Cloud

MAGIC: Redeem code for free Fairy Jars

b0nd - Redeem code for 1 Color Shuffle Potion

GROW: Redeem this code for 9 Onion Seed

PHOENIX: Redeem code for a free Color Shuffle Potion

toxicworld: Redeem code for 1,000 Coins

DELICIOUS: Redeem this code for free Peach Seeds

REVIVE: Redeem code for free Revival Hearts

MONEY: Redeem for three Color Shuffle Potions

YUMMY: Redeem code for strawberries

NewL0bby: Redeem code for 1 Color Order Potion

GLOWING: Redeem code for free Glowing Mushrooms

Val2020: Redeem code for 500 Coins

happybdayery: Redeem code for a Reward

Questmaster: Redeem code for 2,500 Coins

SKYRIX: Redeem code for free Carrot Cake

HappyValentines: Redeem code for 75 Heart Treat

DRAGONSCALE: Redeem code for Dragonscale Bandages

LEPRECHAUN: Redeem code for free Material Shuffle Potion

HappyEaster: Redeem code for 1 Easter Preset Potion

SolarSolstice: Redeem code for 5,000 coins

CARROT: Redeem code for 50 free Carrot Cakes

HALLOWEEN: Redeem for Pumpkin Seeds

HEARTS: Redeem for Dragon Revival Hearts

HEALTHY: Redeem this code for free Crystal Treats

VIBRANT: Redeem this code for free Color Shuffle Potion

NEW: Redeem code for a Color Shuffle Potion

BRIGHT: Redeem this code for free 15 Glowing Mushrooms

WELLNESS: Redeem this code for free Dragon Breath Healing Potions

SHUFFLE: Redeem code for a Material Shuffle Potion

SPACE: Redeem code for 50 Meteor Shards

Egghunt: Redeem code for 100 Chocolate Eggs

20k2020: Redeem code for 2,500 Coins

HEALTH: Redeem code for healing potions

SunGod: Redeem code for 1 Golden Bear Plushie

HOLO: Redeem this code for free Holo Manta Rays

STRIPES: Redeem code for free Material Shuffle potion

HARVEST: Redeem code for free Pumpkins

MIX: Redeem this code for free Material Shuffle Potion

Wastel4nd: Redeem code for 1 Radioactive Present Potion

HAPPYNEWYEAR: Redeem this code for a Color Shuffle Potion

Bunny: Redeem code for 50 Bunnies

SUNSHINE: Redeem code for Color Shuffle potion

SunnyDay: Redeem code for 1 Lava Preset Potion

PLANTS: Redeem code for free Pumpkin Seeds

BERRIES: Redeem code for free Juniper Berries

SWEET: Redeem for free honeycombs

SPECIAL: Redeem code for 1 Color Shuffle Potion

SUMMER: Redeem code for free Dragon Breath healing potions

MAPLE: Redeem for one Color Shuffle Potion

FROSTY: Redeem this code for free snow resources

FALL: Redeem for free Amber

HEALING: Redeem code for 50 Crystal Treats

