How to trade in Roblox

Roblox offers a plethora of items that can be bought with Robux, earned through special events, or rewarded with codes.

More importantly, those same items can also be traded. With so many items for players to dress their avatar with, there’s bound to be something you don’t have but another player does. And it’s through trading where unobtainable items can, once again, be obtained.

Roblox guide: How to trade items with other players

Purchase Roblox Premium

A premium membership is required for trading (Image via Roblox)

Unfortunately, only Roblox players with a premium membership are allowed to trade. In fact, both players must have Roblox Premium to unlock and conduct trading.

To purchase Roblox Premium:

Step 1: Visit Roblox’s official website and log into your account.

Step 2: On the left-hand side, select the Get Premium button at the bottom of the list.

Step 3: Pick a premium membership option and select Subscribe Now.

All premium membership options unlock the ability to trade with other players. The cheapest plan that opens the option to trade is $4.99 a month.

Step 4: Choose a payment option, select Continue, and complete the transaction. If you have a Roblox Star code, now is the time to use one.

Enabling trading in Roblox

Trading needs to be enabled before continuing (Image via Roblox)

Now that you have a Roblox Premium plan and trading has been unlocked, it has to be enabled. To start, go to the Roblox homepage and:

Step 1: Select the Settings button in the top-right.

Step 2: In the dropdown menu, choose Settings.

Step 3: On the left-hand side, pick Privacy.

Step 4: With Roblox Premium, a new trading option has been added to the Privacy tab. Choose who is allowed to trade with you.

How trading is conducted with other players

You are now ready to trade with other players. To conduct a trade with another player, start by:

Step 1: Visit the profile page of the player you wish to trade with.

Step 2: Select the three dots to the right of the name.

Step 3: In the dropdown menu, choose Trade Items.

Step 4: Pick items from your inventory that are eligible for trading. Only items labeled “Limited,” “Limited Unique,” and Robux are allowed in trading.

Step 5: Select the items you wish to receive in return, then finalize with the Make Offer button.

From here on out it’s a waiting game. The player will receive the request to trade. It’s up to them to accept, make a counteroffer, or decline entirely.

