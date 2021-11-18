Roblox Star codes (November 2021)

Star codes can be a fantastic way for players to support their favorite Roblox content creators. Whenever players find themselves buying Robux, they should make it a point to use a Star code. That way, a small percentage of the money spent is given to the Roblox content creator.
Not every content creator has their own Star code, but the more popular ones are definitely included. The best part, however, is that Roblox Star codes stay active for a few weeks. Any Robux purchased within that timeframe also supports creators.
All valid Roblox Star Codes for the month of November
As of November 2021, these are all valid Roblox Star codes:
- 3SB Games: 3sb
- AlvinBlox: AlvinBlox
- AmberryYT: Amberry
- Anyx: Anix
- Annoying Orange Gaming: TootyFruit
- Ant: Ant
- Ant Antixx: Antixx
- Ashleyosity: Funneh
- AshleyTheUnicorn: Unicorn
- Axiore: axiore
- bandi: Bandi
- Bandites: Bandites
- BereghostGames: TheFGNCrew
- Betroner: BYN
- bigbst4tz2: BIGB2
- BIGHEAD: bighead
- Blue Blob: BLOB
- BlueBug: Blue
- Bubbles: bubbles
- Buur: Buur
- BrampP: bramP
- CaptainTate21: Captain
- Cari: Cari
- Chrisandthemike: Christmas
- Cookie Cutter: CANDY
- Conor3D: Conor3D
- CQQP: cqqp
- CraftedRL: Crafted
- Craxel: craxel
- Cryptize: cryptize
- Cybernova Games: Cybernova
- DeeterPlays: DeeterPlays
- DefildPlays: Defiled
- Denis: Denis
- Dessi: Dessi
- DimerDillion: Dimer
- DOLLASTIC PLAYS!: Dollastic
- DV Plays: DV
- elitelupus: elite
- Evanbear1: EB1
- Emperador: EmperadorMaxiYT
- FancySmash: Fancy
- FakerUp: fakerup
- FGTeeV: FGTEEV
- Fishy: Fishy
- Flamingo: Flamingo
- Flexer97YT: Otaku
- Fnatic: iifnatik
- FunkySquad413: Funky
- FunnyBunny: bunny
- Fuzz: Fuzz
- GallantGaming: Gallant
- Gamer Kawaii: kawaii
- GamingMermaid: Mermaid
- GamingWithKev: GWKFamily
- GH0KS: GH0KS
- GoingLimited: GOING
- gorygaming24601: Gory
- GraserPlays: graser
- Gravycatman: Gravy
- heysant2018: HeySant
- HappyBlack: happyblack
- Hyper: Hyper
- iamSanna: iamSanna
- ibemaine: IBeMaine
- ImaGamerGirl: gamergirl
- IntelPlayz: INTELPLAYZ
- InquisitorMaster: Alex
- ItsFunneh: Funneh
- ItsMatrix: Matrix
- ItzVexo: ItzVexo
- Jackeryz: Jack
- Jake Globox: Globox
- Janet and Kate: TeamJK
- Jayingee: Jake
- J-Bug: jbug
- JD: JD
- Jenstine: jenstine
- jeruhmi: cat
- jessetc: Jesse
- Jie GamingStudio: JIE
- Kaden Fumblebottom: Kaden
- Kavra: Kavra
- Kawaii Kunicorn: Kunicorn
- Keisyo: cat
- KepuTheCat: Kepu
- Kelvingts: Kelvin
- Kindly Keyin Star: Keyin
- KraoESp: KraoESp
- KreekCraft: RealKreek
- KrystinPlays: Krystin
- L0GinHDi: LOGinHDi
- LaniRoblox: LANI
- LankyBox: LankyBox
- Laughability: Laugh
- Landon: ARKH: Quack
- LazarBeam LAZAR
- Leah Ashe: LeahAshe
- LegolazYoutube: Legolaz Youtube
- Linkmon99: Linkmon99
- Lonnie: Lonnie
- Luky: Luky
- MatrixPlaysRB: Matrix
- Manucraft: manucraft
- mayrushart: mayrushart
- MeganPlays: MeganPlays
- MicroGuardian: Micro
- MK: mk
- MoFlare: Moflare
- MuneebParwazMP: Muneeb
- MyUsernamesThis: Bacon
- NapkinNate: Napkin
- Night_foxx: NightFoxx
- Noangy: BYN
- NO_DATA: purple
- NotThnxCya: ThnxCya
- ObliviousHD: Oblivious
- okgamerman: Playonyx
- Oscar: Oscar
- Pankayz: Pankayz
- PeetahBread: Peetah
- PGHLFilms: PGHLFilms
- PiggyMasterZ: PMZ
- Poke: Poke
- PremiumSalad: Premium
- PrestonMobile: Preston
- PREZLEY: prezley
- Proton Plays Roblox: proton
- Raconidas: Raconidas
- Rainway: Rainway
- RazorFishGaming: Razor
- Realistic_GamingMC95: Realistic
- Realrosesarered: Realroses
- RealSubZeroExtabyte: Subzero
- Rektway: rektway
- Rell Games: Rell
- Remainings: Remainings
- RenLeaf: PinkLeaf
- Roblox Minigunner: Minigunner
- ROBLOXMuff: ROBLOXMuff
- Robstix: robstix
- RODNY_ROBLOX: RODNY
- Roof: roof
- RussoPlays: Russo
- ryguyrocky: Ryguyrocky
- SallyGreenGamer: SallyGreen
- Seedeng: See
- SeerRblx: seer
- Seniac: Seniac
- Senior: Senior
- SGC_Shane: ShanePlays
- SharkBL0X: SharkBlox
- Signicial: Signicial
- Sketch: Sketch
- skyleree: Sky
- Sleghart: sleghart
- Squid Magic: squid
- Smurfzin: smurf
- SnowRBX: snow
- Sons of Fun: sons
- Sopo Squad Gaming: sopo
- Soy Blue: azul
- Straw: Straw
- StronbolYT: Stronbol
- Sub’s Blox World: Sub
- Super Dog Tyler: super
- SunsetSafari: SUNSET
- S_Viper: viper
- TanqR: TanqR
- TBNRwife: Brianna
- Telanthric: Telanthric
- Temptrist: Temptrist
- Terabrite Games: Brite
- TheEvilShark: animal
- The Frustrated Gamer: TFG
- The Meg and Mo Show: MEGA
- The Monkey: Monkey
- therealcybernova: Cybernova
- TheRoPo: RopoRoblox
- Thumbs Up Family: TUFGAMING
- Thinknoodles: Noodles
- ThnxCya: ThnxCya
- Tigre TV: tigretv
- Tofu: Tofu
- Tooquick: Tooquick
- ToyHeroesMolly: Toyheroes
- Turtles Wear Raincoats: turtle
- TussyGames: Tussy
- TwiistedPandora: Twiisted
- Unicorn Twins: PIZZA
- VeD_DeV: VeDDeV
- xdarzethx: Gremlins
- Z_Nac: Znac
- Z00LD: Z00LDYT
- ZacharyZaxor: Zach
- Zerophyx: zerophyx
- ZephPlayz: ZephPlayz
- Zepyxl: zepyxl
How to Redeem Roblox Star Codes
ALSO READArticle Continues below
If you have a Roblox Star code to redeem, it's quick and simple. Just before you pick a payment method, there’s a code redemption box on the left-hand side. All you have to do is fill in the respective code and proceed with the payment as usual.