Roblox Star codes (November 2021)

Star codes can be a fantastic way for players to support their favorite Roblox content creators. Whenever players find themselves buying Robux, they should make it a point to use a Star code. That way, a small percentage of the money spent is given to the Roblox content creator.

Not every content creator has their own Star code, but the more popular ones are definitely included. The best part, however, is that Roblox Star codes stay active for a few weeks. Any Robux purchased within that timeframe also supports creators.

All valid Roblox Star Codes for the month of November

As of November 2021, these are all valid Roblox Star codes:

3SB Games: 3sb

3sb AlvinBlox : AlvinBlox

: AlvinBlox AmberryYT : Amberry

: Amberry Anyx : Anix

: Anix Annoying Orange Gaming : TootyFruit

: TootyFruit Ant : Ant

: Ant Ant Antixx: Antixx

Antixx Ashleyosity : Funneh

: Funneh AshleyTheUnicorn : Unicorn

: Unicorn Axiore : axiore

: axiore bandi : Bandi

: Bandi Bandites : Bandites

: Bandites BereghostGames : TheFGNCrew

: TheFGNCrew Betroner : BYN

: BYN bigbst4tz2 : BIGB2

: BIGB2 BIGHEAD : bighead

: bighead Blue Blob : BLOB

: BLOB BlueBug : Blue

: Blue Bubbles : bubbles

: bubbles Buur : Buur

: Buur BrampP : bramP

: bramP CaptainTate21: Captain

Captain Cari : Cari

: Cari Chrisandthemike : Christmas

: Christmas Cookie Cutter : CANDY

: CANDY Conor3D : Conor3D

: Conor3D CQQP: cqqp

cqqp CraftedRL : Crafted

: Crafted Craxel: craxel

craxel Cryptize : cryptize

: cryptize Cybernova Games : Cybernova

: Cybernova DeeterPlays : DeeterPlays

: DeeterPlays DefildPlays : Defiled

: Defiled Denis : Denis

: Denis Dessi : Dessi

: Dessi DimerDillion : Dimer

: Dimer DOLLASTIC PLAYS! : Dollastic

: Dollastic DV Plays : DV

: DV elitelupus : elite

: elite Evanbear1 : EB1

: EB1 Emperador : EmperadorMaxiYT

: EmperadorMaxiYT FancySmash : Fancy

: Fancy FakerUp : fakerup

: fakerup FGTeeV : FGTEEV

: FGTEEV Fishy : Fishy

: Fishy Flamingo : Flamingo

: Flamingo Flexer97YT : Otaku

: Otaku Fnatic : iifnatik

: iifnatik FunkySquad413 : Funky

: Funky FunnyBunny: bunny

bunny Fuzz : Fuzz

: Fuzz GallantGaming : Gallant

: Gallant Gamer Kawaii : kawaii

: kawaii GamingMermaid : Mermaid

: Mermaid GamingWithKev : GWKFamily

: GWKFamily GH0KS : GH0KS

: GH0KS GoingLimited: GOING

GOING gorygaming24601 : Gory

: Gory GraserPlays : graser

: graser Gravycatman : Gravy

: Gravy heysant2018 : HeySant

: HeySant HappyBlack : happyblack

: happyblack Hyper : Hyper

: Hyper iamSanna : iamSanna

: iamSanna ibemaine : IBeMaine

: IBeMaine ImaGamerGirl : gamergirl

: gamergirl IntelPlayz : INTELPLAYZ

: INTELPLAYZ InquisitorMaster : Alex

: Alex ItsFunneh : Funneh

: Funneh ItsMatrix : Matrix

: Matrix ItzVexo : ItzVexo

: ItzVexo Jackeryz : Jack

: Jack Jake Globox : Globox

: Globox Janet and Kate : TeamJK

: TeamJK Jayingee : Jake

: Jake J-Bug : jbug

: jbug JD : JD

: JD Jenstine: jenstine

jenstine jeruhmi : cat

: cat jessetc : Jesse

: Jesse Jie GamingStudio : JIE

: JIE Kaden Fumblebottom: Kaden

Kaden Kavra : Kavra

: Kavra Kawaii Kunicorn : Kunicorn

: Kunicorn Keisyo : cat

: cat KepuTheCat : Kepu

: Kepu Kelvingts : Kelvin

: Kelvin Kindly Keyin Star : Keyin

: Keyin KraoESp: KraoESp

KraoESp KreekCraft : RealKreek

: RealKreek KrystinPlays : Krystin

: Krystin L0GinHDi : LOGinHDi

: LOGinHDi LaniRoblox : LANI

: LANI LankyBox : LankyBox

: LankyBox Laughability: Laugh

Laugh Landon: ARKH : Quack

: Quack LazarBeam LAZAR

LAZAR Leah Ashe : LeahAshe

: LeahAshe LegolazYoutube : Legolaz Youtube

: Legolaz Youtube Linkmon99 : Linkmon99

: Linkmon99 Lonnie : Lonnie

: Lonnie Luky: Luky

Luky MatrixPlaysRB : Matrix

: Matrix Manucraft : manucraft

: manucraft mayrushart : mayrushart

: mayrushart MeganPlays : MeganPlays

: MeganPlays MicroGuardian : Micro

: Micro MK : mk

: mk MoFlare : Moflare

: Moflare MuneebParwazMP : Muneeb

: Muneeb MyUsernamesThis : Bacon

: Bacon NapkinNate : Napkin

: Napkin Night_foxx : NightFoxx

: NightFoxx Noangy : BYN

: BYN NO_DATA : purple

: purple NotThnxCya : ThnxCya

: ThnxCya ObliviousHD : Oblivious

: Oblivious okgamerman : Playonyx

: Playonyx Oscar : Oscar

: Oscar Pankayz : Pankayz

: Pankayz PeetahBread : Peetah

: Peetah PGHLFilms : PGHLFilms

: PGHLFilms PiggyMasterZ: PMZ

PMZ Poke : Poke

: Poke PremiumSalad : Premium

: Premium PrestonMobile : Preston

: Preston PREZLEY : prezley

: prezley Proton Plays Roblox : proton

: proton Raconidas : Raconidas

: Raconidas Rainway : Rainway

: Rainway RazorFishGaming : Razor

: Razor Realistic_GamingMC95 : Realistic

: Realistic Realrosesarered : Realroses

: Realroses RealSubZeroExtabyte : Subzero

: Subzero Rektway : rektway

: rektway Rell Games : Rell

: Rell Remainings : Remainings

: Remainings RenLeaf : PinkLeaf

: PinkLeaf Roblox Minigunner : Minigunner

: Minigunner ROBLOXMuff : ROBLOXMuff

: ROBLOXMuff Robstix : robstix

: robstix RODNY_ROBLOX : RODNY

: RODNY Roof : roof

: roof RussoPlays : Russo

: Russo ryguyrocky : Ryguyrocky

: Ryguyrocky SallyGreenGamer : SallyGreen

: SallyGreen Seedeng : See

: See SeerRblx : seer

: seer Seniac : Seniac

: Seniac Senior : Senior

: Senior SGC_Shane : ShanePlays

: ShanePlays SharkBL0X : SharkBlox

: SharkBlox Signicial : Signicial

: Signicial Sketch : Sketch

: Sketch skyleree : Sky

: Sky Sleghart: sleghart

sleghart Squid Magic: squid

squid Smurfzin: smurf

smurf SnowRBX: snow

snow Sons of Fun: sons

sons Sopo Squad Gaming: sopo

sopo Soy Blue : azul

: azul Straw : Straw

: Straw StronbolYT : Stronbol

: Stronbol Sub’s Blox World : Sub

: Sub Super Dog Tyler : super

: super SunsetSafari : SUNSET

: SUNSET S_Viper : viper

: viper TanqR : TanqR

: TanqR TBNRwife: Brianna

Brianna Telanthric : Telanthric

: Telanthric Temptrist: Temptrist

Temptrist Terabrite Games : Brite

: Brite TheEvilShark: animal

animal The Frustrated Gamer : TFG

: TFG The Meg and Mo Show : MEGA

: MEGA The Monkey : Monkey

: Monkey therealcybernova : Cybernova

: Cybernova TheRoPo : RopoRoblox

: RopoRoblox Thumbs Up Family : TUFGAMING

: TUFGAMING Thinknoodles: Noodles

Noodles ThnxCya : ThnxCya

: ThnxCya Tigre TV : tigretv

: tigretv Tofu : Tofu

: Tofu Tooquick : Tooquick

: Tooquick ToyHeroesMolly : Toyheroes

: Toyheroes Turtles Wear Raincoats : turtle

: turtle TussyGames: Tussy

Tussy TwiistedPandora : Twiisted

: Twiisted Unicorn Twins : PIZZA

: PIZZA VeD_DeV : VeDDeV

: VeDDeV xdarzethx : Gremlins

: Gremlins Z_Nac : Znac

: Znac Z00LD : Z00LDYT

: Z00LDYT ZacharyZaxor : Zach

: Zach Zerophyx: zerophyx

zerophyx ZephPlayz: ZephPlayz

ZephPlayz Zepyxl: zepyxl

How to Redeem Roblox Star Codes

Use a Star code before purchasing Robux (Image via Roblox)

If you have a Roblox Star code to redeem, it's quick and simple. Just before you pick a payment method, there’s a code redemption box on the left-hand side. All you have to do is fill in the respective code and proceed with the payment as usual.

