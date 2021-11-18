Roblox: My Dragon Tycoon codes (November 2021)

If players were hoping for dragons to be in Roblox My Dragon Tycoon, they’ll be glad to know they're correct.

It’s like "Adopt Me!" meets How to Train Your Dragon. Players can hatch dragon eggs, give them love, and even ride on them to travel to different zones.

But that kind of work takes time and resources. That’s where Roblox My Dragon Tycoon codes come in handy. They can provide players with free one-of-a-kind items or, more importantly, a bounty of resources to use- like money.

Roblox My Dragon Tycoon: All Valid Codes for November 2021

Cash can buy upgrades in My Dragon Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Here's all the current valid and working codes for Roblox My Dragoon Tycoon. They are as follows:

Dosmas Studios : Redeem this code to receive $3,000 in Cash

MDT Update2 : Redeem this code to receive a free pair of 8-Bit Glasses

Amzeee : Redeem this code to receive $5,555 in Cash

Sorry Delay XD : Redeem this code to receive $7,777 in Cash

Dragon Village : Redeem this code to receive $8,000 in Cash

Thanks 10M Visits : Redeem this code to receive $8,000 in Cash

MDT : Redeem this code to receive $3,000 in Cash

My Dragon Tycoon : Redeem this code to receive $3,000 in Cash

Welcome: Redeem this code to receive $3,000 in Cash

How to Redeem My Dragon Tycoon Codes in Roblox

Redeem codes with the in-game Gift icon (Image via Roblox)

With so many codes to redeem in My Dragon Tycoon, and so many good gifts to redeem, it is essential to use them immediately. Log into Roblox, launch My Dragon Tycoon and follow these steps to redeem codes:

Step 1: On the left-hand side, select the gift icon.

Step 2: In the empty text box that appears, type in a valid My Dragon Tycoon code. They’re case-sensitive.

Step 3: Select "Get!" and wait a moment to be rewarded with free gifts.

Roblox My Dragon Tycoon: All Expired Codes

As of November 2021, there aren’t any My Dragon Tycoon codes that have expired. Now is the best time to redeem codes before they eventually expire and no longer provide a free handout. Not only would players miss out on a fair chunk of cash, but also free items.

