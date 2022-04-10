5 most popular Roblox YouTubers  

As a gaming platform rather than a single game, Roblox allows players to create their own worlds and games. These can be shared with other people on the platform as well. It has become increasingly popular in recent years, even though it has existed since 2006. A wave of players creating content online has accompanied the game's increasing popularity.

Several YouTubers have all become well-known as a result of their Roblox activities. Many of them have become well-known creators throughout the world. From tutorials to gameplay, these trending YouTubers are creating the most popular videos. What are the best Roblox channels on YouTube? Check out the list below.

Popular Roblox YouTubers that everyone must follow

5) Denis

DenisDailyYT is a popular creator in the gaming community (Image via Twitter)

DenisDailyYT is a YouTube gamer from Canada who is well known for his excellent gameplay videos on his channel 'Denis.' Along with CraftedRL, Corl, and SubZeroExtabyte, he's a member of the collaborative gaming channel The Pals. With over 6.2 million subscribers, DenisDailyYT has established himself as one of YouTube's most popular gamers.

On his joint YouTube account, he has a sizable fan base. When it comes to video games, he is both intelligent and skillful. In every manner, his gaming videos for Roblox and Hello Neighbor are enjoyable and amusing. His livestreams and other entertaining content are also well worth checking out.

4) DanTDM

DanTDM (Image via YouTube)

Daniel Robert Middleton, often known as DrTrayblox (DanTDM on YouTube), is an English YouTuber with over 26 million subscribers. He mostly uploads gameplay videos for popular games like Minecraft and Among Us. Between June 2015 and early 2017, DanTDM played a key role in Roblox's "popularity" surge.

His videos were extremely "popular," with each video averaging over 5,000,000 views. In August 2020, he ceased uploading videos on a regular basis, owing to a lack of new content and copyright difficulties.

3) Poke

Zachary "Zack" (aka Poke) is a YouTuber with over 5 million subscribers. He was once a member of The Crew and Friends, a YouTube group that included himself and numerous other YouTubers such as Tofu and SeeDeng. Admin commands and scripts are common throughout his content.

He was issued numerous warnings, several bans, and two different terminations. He stopped playing those videos on his primary channel in 2020 to focus on vlogs, and began uploading videos to his second channel, PokePlayz, which was previously utilized for Minecraft material. He was sent numerous warnings and a few bans, and has even canceled his account on two occasions.

2) ItsFunneh

ItsFunneh is a popular creator in the community (Image via YouTube)

In the Gaming category, Funneh was nominated for a Shorty Award. She was also nominated for four Bloxy awards, including one for Best Video Channel, another for Best Twitter Channel, which she won, a third for Best Comedic Video, and a fourth for Best Video Content Creator.

Funnehcake (sometimes known as Funneh) is a Canadian family-friendly gaming YouTuber who goes by the channel name ItsFunneh and has over 7.39 million subscribers. On September 1, 2011, she began using YouTube, and on July 6, 2016, she began playing the game.

1) KreekCraft

Kreek is a popular creator (Image via KreekCraft/Twitter)

KreekCraft (or just Kreek, also known as StarCode RealKreek) is an American YouTuber best known for playing the games Jailbreak and Piggy. His amicable rivalry with MyUsernamesThis and TanqR is well-known as well. The videos are fun and he definitely hosts a lot of giveaways.

KreekCraft @KreekCraft



youtube.com/KreekCraft

📸 instagram.com/DaKreekCraft

tiktok.com/@dakreekcraft

discord.gg/kreekcraft

kreekshop.com



Forrest runs the Kreeky Roblox skit and meme channel, which includes him and an 8-year-old boy named Timmeh in various recorded skits. He frequently creates Dhar Mann-themed videos and occasionally shares information relating to Friday Night Funkin.

Forrest runs the Kreeky Roblox skit and meme channel, which includes him and an 8-year-old boy named Timmeh in various recorded skits. He frequently creates Dhar Mann-themed videos and occasionally shares information relating to Friday Night Funkin.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

