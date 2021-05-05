Riot details all jungle accessibility changes that are set to arrive in League of Legends patch 11.10

In one of their recent “Quick Gameplay Thoughts,” the League of Legends developers have touched upon some of their plans for the jungle and how they want to make it more accessible for newer players.

We would like to increase the appeal and onramp for lower level players, so these are our first few steps. As always, we're looking for feedback and these aren't finalized yet.

The jungle role has been one of the least popular ones in the MOBA for quite some time now. And to make it more of a preferred choice, Riot is making it easier to pick up for those who do not usually jungle in League of Legends.

Irelia is bumped because we think we can do better work with a bit more time, and updated jungle accessibility list is here.

In a recent tweet, League of Legends Gameplay Design Director Mark Yetter detailed some of the tentative jungle changes they are planning for patch 11.10.

Each of the neutral monster camps in League of Legends will be getting significant tweaks, and their base damage will be lowered to help improve survivability in the role.

One of the biggest problems that newer junglers in League of Legends face with monster camps is effectively juggling aggro. And by lowering the monster base damage, newer junglers can survive longer.

All tentative jungle changes outlined for League of Legends patch 11.10

Here are some of the tentative jungle changes for League of Legends patch 11.10:

Jungle Timers and Camp Gold

Camp Respawn Timer ) 2 minutes >>> 2 minutes 15 seconds

Camp “bright”, warning timer 15 seconds >>> 10 seconds

Comeback Experience

Large Monsters (and above) will grant 50 XP per level below the average level of the game minus 1

Smite

Smite Damage to Monsters: 390-1000 (based on levels) >>> 450 at base, 900 after smite quest completion

Summner Spellbook: Smite damage increases after swapping summoners twice

Smite, along with crowd control, will break the Scuttle Crab's shield before applying damage

Survivability Flattening

Omnivarnp on jungle items: 10% >>> 8%

Smite Percent Max Health Healing: 10% >>> 15%

Jungle Monster Camp Changes

Jungle Monster Base Attack Damage Reduction tor Survivability Flattening

Blue Sentinel lowered from [82-303 (levels 1-18)] to [78-234 (levels 1-18)]

Red Brambleback lowered from [82-303 (levels 1-18)] to [78-234 (levels 1-18)]

Gromp lowered from [80-253 (levels 1-18)] to [78-234 (levels 1-18)]

Murkwolf lowered from [42-156 (levels 1-18)] to [35-105 (levels 1-18)]

Smaller Murkwolves lowered from [16-59 (levels 1-18)] to [10-30 (levels 1-18)]

Crimson Raptor lowered from [20-74 (levels 1-18)] to [20-60 (levels 1-18)]

Raptors lowered from [13-49 (levels 1-18)] to [10-30 (levels 1-18)]

Big Krug lowered from [80-303 (levels 1-18)] to [78-234 (levels 1-18)]

Medium Krug lowered from [25-93 (1eve1s 1-18)] to [20-60 (levels 1-18)]

Mini Krugs lowered from [17-63 (1evels 1-18)] to [13-39 (levels 1-18)]

Jungle Health Changes to Offset Smite Clear Speed

Blue Sentinel Health increased from [1800-3150 (levels 1-18)] to [1850-3238 (levels 1-18)]

Red Brambleback Health increased from [1800-3150 (1evels 1-18)] to [1850-3238 (levels 1-18)

Rift Scuttler Health increased from [1000-2066 (levels 1-17)] to [1050-2170 (levels 1-17)]

Gold Changes for Income Lost by Spawn Timers

Mini Krug value increased from 12g to 13g

Murkwolf value increased from 55g to 65g

Gromp value increased from 85g to 90g

Crimson Raptor value increased from 35g to 45g