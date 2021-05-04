League of Legends patch 11.10 preview shows upcoming nerfs for Katarina and Talon, while buffs for Irelia and Kennen

With one week already into the new patch, League of Legends fans are quite excited to learn about some of the champions and their item changes that Riot will be looking to introduce in patch 11.10.

Patch Preview 11.10 here:



Slightly lighter patch on the champ side with a lot of focus on the jungle accessibility changes. More details/tentative changes coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LwjhL6DqSA — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 3, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined some of the changes that players can expect in the upcoming patch.

Some of the more overwhelming champions like Darius, Galio, Talon, and Katarina will be set up to receive some nerfs this time around, while Irelia, Kennen, Kayle, and Lux will be getting some much-required buffs.

Darius has been incredibly oppressive in both the jungle and the top lane, and his insanely high damage and sustain make him a lane bully that allows him to be effective against every single match-up.

Irelia, on the other hand, has not been doing so well ever since League of Legends season 11 took off. The new item updates and mythics that came with the system overhaul took away much of her power, diminishing both her lane presence and late-game scaling.

Champion updates coming in League of Legends patch 11.10

My main issue on Yorick atm is that on patch 11.8

He got nerfed, but also received two new additional Bugs that are.. Game Breaking to him.

First Bug: Ghouls attacking champ= Aggro Minion wave towards Yorick.

Meaning he'll lose more trades & Slow push

2/3https://t.co/yEjFj1hhpM pic.twitter.com/jLFyyE62k8 — Kampsycho (@Kampsycho) May 3, 2021

Champion Nerfs:

Darius

Galio

Talon

Jinx

Thresh

Bard

Katarina

Katarina is one of the most annoying champions to deal with in season 11. Her item versatility, coupled with mobility and high damage output made her a menace for mages in the mid lane.

She could single-handedly take over games, demolishing the health bars of squishy champions in the blink of an eye.

So her being on the nerf list is indeed good news for the players, who find her to be extremely difficult to handle.

Champion Buffs

Irelia

Kennen

Kayle

Lux

Zyra

Yuumi

Kennen fell off the League of Legends meta significantly in Season 11. With the arrival of mythic items which come with an active dash ability, Kennen players find it quite hard to engage onto the carries and eliminate them at the start of the team fight. Hence, an upcoming buff might just fix that problem for him.

Yummi’s effectiveness as a support diminished with the introduction of new Grievous Wounds items, which are currently giving enchanters a hard time staying relevant in the game. So an upcoming buff is quite a welcome change for Yummi mains.