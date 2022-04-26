Roblox Survive the Killer codes for April 2022: Free Broken Clock knife and more

With thousands of community-created games to choose from, Roblox’s player base has remained very active due to a large number of playable options. Survive the Killer!, created by Dued1, Dev_Anthony, and RBXZach, is one of the most entertaining and top-rated games, with over 1.1 billion visits and 552 thousand likes.
In essence, there are two types of roles: Survivors and Killers. The former will have to hide from the killers, save teammates and escape as a group, while the latter must kill as many players as possible before they can escape or time runs out.
Additionally, Survive the Killer, like many other games, offers a plethora of cosmetic items that players can acquire. One of the methods for getting all such products for free is to use the unique codes that are provided on a regular basis.
The following section looks at the codes that people can incorporate to get free items.
Working Roblox Survive the Killer codes for April 2022
At the moment, there are two working Roblox codes for Survive the Killer, and they are as follows:
LUCKY2022: Redeem to get Cookie Cutter Slicer
DESYNC: Redeem to get The Broken Clock knife
They have been tried and tested, but users are advised to use the codes as quickly as possible, due to the possibility that they may expire soon. Upon redemption, the two obtained items can be equipped while playing Survive the Killer.
Expired codes for Survive the Killer
There are plenty of other codes that were made available, but they have since expired:
- SANTA - For Santa Hat Slycer
- HAPPYNEWYEAR - For 2022 New Year
- 900M - For 900M Slycer
- HALLOWVEMBER - For Friendly Spirits Knife
- 800M - For 800M Slycer
- jumpbug - For Jumping Bug Knife
- 700M - For 700M Slycer
- PRIDE - For the Pride Knife
- LUCKY2021: For Lucky Carver Knife
- cupid2021: For Heartbreaker Knife
- LUCKY2020: For Clover Carver Knife
- FRIDAY13: For Rusty Dagger
- 10M: For 10 Million Celebration Knife
- CUPID: For Heart Breaker Knife:
- SPOOKY2020: Hollowed Moon Knife
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS: Holiday Knife:
- FULLMOON: Burlap Brute’s Chains
- CHEESE: Cheeseworth’s Cheesy Chopper
- SAWBLADE: Sawblade’s Jigsaw Knife
- WhatsTheCode: 300k Knife
- ThatsALotOfVisits: Ribbons of Gold Knife
- DEVIOUS: Devious Dagger
- KILLERCRAZE: For Happy’s Circus Knife, 50 Coins and 100 XP
- CHUCKY: Chucky’s Rattle Knife
- SPOON: Spoon Knife
- MASHEDPOTATOES: For Purple Pinstripe Knife
- TRADINGWHEN: For Sunlit Glass Knife
- CRATESSOON: For Patched Knife
- TEST: For Test Knife
- 5MILLION: For 100 Coins and 50 XP
How to use the Roblox Survive the Killer codes
Players who don’t know how to collect the rewards from Survive the Killer codes can do so by following these procedures:
Step 1: First, gamers will have to load up Survive the Killer on their respective devices.
Step 2: After it opens, they will have to tap on the "Codes" option, resembling the Twitter logo.
Step 3: A dialog box will soon appear on their screen, and there will be a text field where the two aforementioned codes (LUCKY2022 and DESYNC) have to be entered.
Step 4: Lastly, users can press the ’Redeem' button to complete the redemption and receive the two weapons.
Gamers can then equip the acquired weapons via the "Weapons" section.
About Roblox Survive the Killer
Survive the Killer is a relatively new game, having been released in January of 2020. Since its introduction, it has attracted many players, with around 10 to 20 thousand gamers constantly active on the server.
A server’s size is 13, with one given the role of Killer and the other 12 having to survive.
Users can join the community of Survive the Killer by becoming a part of its Discord server, which they can do by using the following link:
Survive the Killer server: discord.com/invite/phjBypc