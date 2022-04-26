Roblox Survive the Killer codes for April 2022: Free Broken Clock knife and more

With thousands of community-created games to choose from, Roblox’s player base has remained very active due to a large number of playable options. Survive the Killer!, created by Dued1, Dev_Anthony, and RBXZach, is one of the most entertaining and top-rated games, with over 1.1 billion visits and 552 thousand likes.

In essence, there are two types of roles: Survivors and Killers. The former will have to hide from the killers, save teammates and escape as a group, while the latter must kill as many players as possible before they can escape or time runs out.

Additionally, Survive the Killer, like many other games, offers a plethora of cosmetic items that players can acquire. One of the methods for getting all such products for free is to use the unique codes that are provided on a regular basis.

The following section looks at the codes that people can incorporate to get free items.

Working Roblox Survive the Killer codes for April 2022

With the codes, users can claim Cookie Cutter Slycer and The Broken Clock knife (Image via Roblox)

At the moment, there are two working Roblox codes for Survive the Killer, and they are as follows:

LUCKY2022: Redeem to get Cookie Cutter Slicer

DESYNC: Redeem to get The Broken Clock knife

They have been tried and tested, but users are advised to use the codes as quickly as possible, due to the possibility that they may expire soon. Upon redemption, the two obtained items can be equipped while playing Survive the Killer.

Expired codes for Survive the Killer

Some codes released for Roblox Survive the Killer have expired (Image via Berlian kecil / YouTube)

There are plenty of other codes that were made available, but they have since expired:

SANTA - For Santa Hat Slycer

- For Santa Hat Slycer HAPPYNEWYEAR - For 2022 New Year

- For 2022 New Year 900M - For 900M Slycer

- For 900M Slycer HALLOWVEMBER - For Friendly Spirits Knife

- For Friendly Spirits Knife 800M - For 800M Slycer

- For 800M Slycer jumpbug - For Jumping Bug Knife

- For Jumping Bug Knife 700M - For 700M Slycer

- For 700M Slycer PRIDE - For the Pride Knife

- For the Pride Knife LUCKY2021 : For Lucky Carver Knife

: For Lucky Carver Knife cupid2021 : For Heartbreaker Knife

: For Heartbreaker Knife LUCKY2020 : For Clover Carver Knife

: For Clover Carver Knife FRIDAY13 : For Rusty Dagger

: For Rusty Dagger 10M : For 10 Million Celebration Knife

: For 10 Million Celebration Knife CUPID : For Heart Breaker Knife:

: For Heart Breaker Knife: SPOOKY2020 : Hollowed Moon Knife

: Hollowed Moon Knife HAPPYHOLIDAYS : Holiday Knife:

: Holiday Knife: FULLMOON : Burlap Brute’s Chains

: Burlap Brute’s Chains CHEESE : Cheeseworth’s Cheesy Chopper

: Cheeseworth’s Cheesy Chopper SAWBLADE : Sawblade’s Jigsaw Knife

: Sawblade’s Jigsaw Knife WhatsTheCode : 300k Knife

: 300k Knife ThatsALotOfVisits : Ribbons of Gold Knife

: Ribbons of Gold Knife DEVIOUS : Devious Dagger

: Devious Dagger KILLERCRAZE : For Happy’s Circus Knife, 50 Coins and 100 XP

: For Happy’s Circus Knife, 50 Coins and 100 XP CHUCKY : Chucky’s Rattle Knife

: Chucky’s Rattle Knife SPOON : Spoon Knife

: Spoon Knife MASHEDPOTATOES : For Purple Pinstripe Knife

: For Purple Pinstripe Knife TRADINGWHEN: For Sunlit Glass Knife

For Sunlit Glass Knife CRATESSOON : For Patched Knife

: For Patched Knife TEST : For Test Knife

: For Test Knife 5MILLION: For 100 Coins and 50 XP

How to use the Roblox Survive the Killer codes

Players who don’t know how to collect the rewards from Survive the Killer codes can do so by following these procedures:

Step 1: First, gamers will have to load up Survive the Killer on their respective devices.

Users will have to tap on the "Codes" option present on the bottom of the screen (Image via Roblox)

Step 2: After it opens, they will have to tap on the "Codes" option, resembling the Twitter logo.

Step 3: A dialog box will soon appear on their screen, and there will be a text field where the two aforementioned codes (LUCKY2022 and DESYNC) have to be entered.

In this text box, players will have to carefully enter the codes (Image via Roblox)

Step 4: Lastly, users can press the ’Redeem' button to complete the redemption and receive the two weapons.

Gamers can then equip the acquired weapons via the "Weapons" section.

About Roblox Survive the Killer

It is one of the most fun games that users can try out alongside their friends (Image via Roblox)

Survive the Killer is a relatively new game, having been released in January of 2020. Since its introduction, it has attracted many players, with around 10 to 20 thousand gamers constantly active on the server.

A server’s size is 13, with one given the role of Killer and the other 12 having to survive.

Users can join the community of Survive the Killer by becoming a part of its Discord server, which they can do by using the following link:

Survive the Killer server: discord.com/invite/phjBypc

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee