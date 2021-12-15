How to fix "Server is Unavailable" error in Roblox

Here’s the situation: you try logging into Roblox only to see a “Server is Unavailable” error. This can happen when attempting to log in or when you’re trying to join your favorite Roblox game.

The reasons as to why it’s happening are far and wide. It could be an issue Roblox is dealing with (and likely handling) or the problem comes directly from you. Thankfully, there are solutions to solving the “Server is Unavailable” error for both instances in Roblox.

Roblox: Two possible fixes to “Server is Unavailable” error

1) Check Roblox’s server status

Before you waste energy with solutions, pinpoint where the problem lies by checking Roblox’s server status. If Roblox is down, you’ll immediately uncover the problem, and it will save a lot of time.

To check Roblox’s server status, there are two options:

Roblox’s own official server status page

Use DownDetector

Roblox’s official server status page is an excellent tool for checking the entirety of Roblox. It gives specific statuses not just to the website but also to the individual tools like Studio, the website, data store, the avatar page, and more.

It also shows the server status for Roblox on other platforms like Xbox and the mobile port.

What you’re looking for is located on the right. For example, if you’re experiencing the “Server is Unavailable” error on, say, the games page, check to see if that page is running. Systems that are running and fully functioning will display “Operational.”

But let’s say you see the “Operational” tag for a specific system but are still experiencing issues. That’s what DownDetector is for: giving up-to-date reports for games, including Roblox.

DownDetector provides an extensive map of current outages. And if your area just so happens to reside in a red bubble, then it’s an issue with Roblox, and you will know to come back later.

2) Restart your internet connection

You’ve checked the status, everything is looking good, but you’re still experiencing the “Server is Unavailable” error in Roblox. What you can do next is restart your internet connection.

Depending on your age and situation, this may require the help and permission of an adult.

Step 1: Locate the modem.

Step 2: Find the power cord and unplug it.

Step 3: Wait 60 seconds and power up the modem again.

If your internet was the source of the problem, restarting the modem can help reestablish a solid connection.

