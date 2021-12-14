Roblox Star codes (December 2021)

There are dozens of great Roblox content creators out there streaming and uploading to YouTube. Do you have a favourite Roblox player that you would like to support? Then use a Roblox Star code.

Roblox Star codes can be redeemed just before purchasing Robux to support Roblox content creators. When a Roblox Star code is used, a small percentage of what you pay for Robux goes to the Roblox player. What is even better is the fact that it stays active for several weeks, continuously putting money into Roblox content creators if you purchase Robux again.

Not every Roblox content creator has a Roblox Star code, though. Check for your favourite Roblox players to see if they have Roblox Star codes of their own. Here are all the available ones for the month of December.

All working Roblox Star codes for the month of December 2021

Below are all the Roblox Star codes still working as of December 2021. In order from left to right, the Roblox content creator is on the left, and their Roblox Star code is on the right. The next time you purchase Roblox, use one of these codes to help support their content creation:

3SB Games : 3sb

: 3sb Alex : Crafted

: Crafted Aline Games : AlineGames

: AlineGames AlvinBlox : AlvinBlox

: AlvinBlox AmberryYT : Amberry

: Amberry AnielicA : AnielicA

: AnielicA Anix : Anix

: Anix Annoying Orange Gaming : TootyFruit

: TootyFruit Ant : Ant

: Ant Ant Antixx : Antixx

: Antixx Arazhul : Roman

: Roman Ashleyosity : Ashley

: Ashley AshleyTheUnicorn : Unicorn

: Unicorn Avocado Playz : Avocado

: Avocado Axiore : axiore

: axiore Ayzria : Ayzria

: Ayzria Bananinha : Delani

: Delani bandi : bandi

: bandi Bandites : Bandites

: Bandites Baxtrix : Baxtrix

: Baxtrix Bebe Milo : BebeMilo

: BebeMilo Benni : Benni

: Benni Benx : Benx

: Benx BereghostGames : TheFGNCrew

: TheFGNCrew Betroner : BYN

: BYN BiaGamer : BiaGamer

: BiaGamer Biel Henrique : Biel

: Biel bigbst4tz2 : BIGB2

: BIGB2 BIGHEAD : bighead

: bighead Blah Squad : Icy

: Icy Blue Blob : BLOB

: BLOB BlueBug : Blue

: Blue Bonnie Builds : Tulips

: Tulips BrampP : bramP

: bramP BREN0RJ : BREN0RJ

: BREN0RJ BriannaPlayz : Brianna

: Brianna Brincando com a Keke : Keke

: Keke BrittanyPlays : Brittany

: Brittany Bubbles : bubbles

: bubbles Builderboy TV : Builderboy

: Builderboy Buur : Buur

: Buur ByDerank : ByDerank

: ByDerank Calixo : Calixo

: Calixo CaptainTate21 Captain

Captain Cari : Cari

: Cari CatFer : CatFer

: CatFer Celestial Roblox : Celestial

: Celestial Cerority : Cero

: Cero Cerso : Cerso

: Cerso Chocoblox : Chocoblox

: Chocoblox Chrisandthemike : Chrisatm

: Chrisatm Chrisu Gaming : Chrisu

: Chrisu Cleanse Beam : Clean

: Clean Comfy Sunday : Cutely

: Cutely Conor3D : Conor3D

: Conor3D Cookie Cutter : CANDY

: CANDY Cosmic : Cosmic

: Cosmic CPat : CPat

: CPat CQQP : cqqp

: cqqp CraftedRL : Crafted

: Crafted Craxel : craxel

: craxel CrazyErzy : CrazyErzy

: CrazyErzy Cryptize- cryptize

cryptize CrystalSims : Crystal

: Crystal CyberNova Games : Cybernova

: Cybernova Cylito : Cylito

: Cylito DandanPH : Dandan

: Dandan Danny Jesden : Danny

: Danny DaPanda Girl : PandaWanda

: PandaWanda DatBrian : DatBrian

: DatBrian Daylin’s FunHouse : FunSquad

: FunSquad DeeterPlays : DeeterPlay

: DeeterPlay DefildPlays : Defild

: Defild DeGoBloX : Dego

: Dego Denis : Denis

: Denis DfieldMark : DfieldMark

: DfieldMark Digito Plays : Digito

: Digito Digopollo : Pollo

: Pollo DimerDillon : DIMER

: DIMER DOLLASTIC PLAYS! : Dollastic

: Dollastic Draconite Dragon : Draco

: Draco DV Plays : DV

: DV elemperadormaxiyt : Emperador

: Emperador elitelupus : elite

: elite El Trollino : Trollino

: Trollino EmpireBlox : EmpireBlox

: EmpireBlox Ephicsea : Ephicsea

: Ephicsea ErikCarr : ErikCarr

: ErikCarr Ernie3C : Ernie3C

: Ernie3C Evanbear1 : EB1

: EB1 Fadedplayz : Faded

: Faded Faeglow : Glow

: Glow FakerUp : fakerup

: fakerup FanaticalLight : Fanatic

: Fanatic FancySmash : Fancy

: Fancy FGTeeV : FGTEEV

: FGTEEV Fini Juega : Fini

: Fini Fishy : Fishy

: Fishy Flamingo : Flamingo

: Flamingo Flebsy : Flebsy

: Flebsy Flexer97YT : Otaku

: Otaku Flxral : Flxral

: Flxral Fnatic : iifnatik

: iifnatik Folix : Folix

: Folix Fraser2TheMax : F2TM

: F2TM Frenchrxses : Rose

: Rose Frite : Frite

: Frite FUDZ : Fudz

: Fudz FunkySquad413 : Funky

: Funky FunnyBunny : bunny

: bunny Furious Jumper : Furious

: Furious FusionZGamer : Fusion

: Fusion Fuzz : Fuzz

: Fuzz Gaby gamer : Gaby

: Gaby GallantGaming : Gallant

: Gallant Gamer Hexapod : Hexapod

: Hexapod Gamer Kawaii : kawaii

: kawaii GamingMermaid : Mermaid

: Mermaid GamingWithKev : GWKFamily

: GWKFamily GamingwithVYT : V

: V GH0KS : GH0KS

: GH0KS GianBlox : GianBlox

: GianBlox GoingLimited : GOING

: GOING GoldenGlare : Gold

: Gold gorygaming24601 : Gory

: Gory grace k : gracek

: gracek GraserPlays : graser

: graser Gravycatman : Gravy

: Gravy Gunslaya : Gun

: Gun HandN : HandN

: HandN hannahlovescows : Cows

: Cows HappyBlack : happyblack

: happyblack HelloItsVG : VG

: VG HeyItsJames : James

: James HeyRosalina : Rosalina

: Rosalina heysant2018 : HeySant

: HeySant Honey the Unicorn : Honey

: Honey Hxyila : Hxyila

: Hxyila Hyper : Hyper

: Hyper HyperCookie : Cookie

: Cookie I_lovejava : Java

: Java iamSanna : iamSanna

: iamSanna IBella : Bella

: Bella ibemaine : IBeMaine

: IBeMaine iBugou : iBugou

: iBugou iFresproYT : iFres

: iFres iGuz : iGuz

: iGuz iiiSxphie : Angel

: Angel iKotori : iKotori

: iKotori iLeahxo : Leah

: Leah ImaGamerGirl : gamergirl

: gamergirl Inemafoo : Inemafoo

: Inemafoo Infernasu : Infernasu

: Infernasu inquisitormaster : Alex

: Alex IntelPlayz : INTELPLAYZ

: INTELPLAYZ invictor : invictor

: invictor iTown Gameplay : iTown

: iTown Its Ashley Playz YT : Ash

: Ash ItsFunneh : Funneh

: Funneh ItsMatrix : Matrix

: Matrix Its SugarCoffee : SugarCoffe

: SugarCoffe ItzVexo : ItzVexo

: ItzVexo It’s Akeila : Akeila

: Akeila It’s Siena : Siena

: Siena Jackeryz : Jack

: Jack Jake Globox : Globox

: Globox Jake Puding : Pudim

: Pudim JamieThatBloxer : Jamie

: Jamie Janet and Kate : TEAMJK

: TEAMJK jatatochip : jatato

: jatato javie12 : javie12

: javie12 Jayingee : Jake

: Jake J-Bug : jbug

: jbug JD : JD

: JD Jeenius : Jeen

: Jeen Jeffblox : Jeffblox

: Jeffblox Jenstine : jenstine

: jenstine JeromeASF : Jerome

: Jerome jeruhmi : cat

: cat JessEmma : Butterfly

: Butterfly jessetc : Jesse

: Jesse JesuaCunnigham : Jesua

: Jesua Jie GamingStudio : JIE

: JIE JoeyDaPlayer : Joey

: Joey JoJocraftHP : JoJo

: JoJo Juegahora : Zanahoria

: Zanahoria Julia MineGirl -MineGirl

-MineGirl JunRoots : JunRoots

: JunRoots Jvnq : Jvnq

: Jvnq JymbowSlice : Jymbow

: Jymbow Kaden Fumblebottom : Kaden

: Kaden Karim Juega : KarimJuega

: KarimJuega Karola20 : Karola20

: Karola20 Kavra : Kavra

: Kavra Kawaii Kunicorn : kunicorn

: kunicorn Keisyo : cat

: cat Kelogish : Kelo

: Kelo Kelvingts : Kelvin

: Kelvin KepuTheCat : Kepu

: Kepu Kindly Keyin Star: Keyin

Star: Keyin KingOfYouTube : King

: King Kori : Kori

: Kori KraoESp : KraoESp

: KraoESp KreekCraft : RealKreek

: RealKreek KrystinPlays : Krystin

: Krystin L0GinHDi : LOGinHDi

: LOGinHDi Landon : Quack

: Quack LaniRoblox : LANI

: LANI LankyBox : LankyBox

: LankyBox LariGamer : LariGamer

: LariGamer Laughability : Laugh

: Laugh Lawlieet 20: Lawlieet20

20: Lawlieet20 LazarBeam : LAZAR

: LAZAR Leah Ashe : LeahAshe

: LeahAshe LegolazYoutube : Legolaz

: Legolaz LiaBlossoms : Blossoms

: Blossoms Liege North : Liege

: Liege Linkmon99 : Linkmon99

: Linkmon99 locus : locus

: locus Lokis : Lokis

: Lokis Lonnie : Lonnie

: Lonnie Lons Gamer : Lons

: Lons Luky- Luky

Luky LunaBlox : LunaBlox

: LunaBlox Lunar Eclipse : Lunar

: Lunar Luuy : Luuy

: Luuy Lyna : Lyna

: Lyna Mackenzie Turner Roblox : Cuties

: Cuties Maeva Games Videos : Maeva

: Maeva Magikarp Films : Magikarp

: Magikarp Maislie : Maislie

: Maislie Manucraft : manucraft

: manucraft Mariana Nana: MariNana

Nana: MariNana MathFacter360 : Math

: Math MatrixPlaysRB : Matrix

: Matrix Matsbxb : Mats

: Mats mayrushart : mayrushart

: mayrushart MbrPankeyk : Pancake

: Pancake MeganPlays : MeganPlays

: MeganPlays MelzinhaMel Games : Melzinha

: Melzinha MiaGames : MiaGames

: MiaGames Miannn : Miannn

: Miannn MICHI RØBLØX : MichuRblx

: MichuRblx MicroGuardian : Micro

: Micro MikeyDood : MIKEY

: MIKEY MK : mk

: mk Model8197 : MODEL

: MODEL MoFlare : Moflare

: Moflare MrLokazo86 : MrLokazo86

: MrLokazo86 MuneebParwazMP : Muneeb

: Muneeb Mxddsie : Pink

: Pink MyUsernamesThis : Bacon

: Bacon NanoProdigy : Nano

: Nano NapkinNate : Napkin

: Napkin Natasha Panda: Panda

Panda: Panda Nezi Plays Roblox : EpicSquad

: EpicSquad NicksDaga : NicksDaga

: NicksDaga Nicole Kimmi : Kiwwis

: Kiwwis Nicole Maffi : Maffi

: Maffi Night_foxx : NightFoxx

: NightFoxx NO_DATA : purple

: purple Noangy : BYN

: BYN Noclypso : Noclypso

: Noclypso Notive : Notive

: Notive NotThnxCya : ThnxCya

: ThnxCya O1G : O1G

: O1G ObliviousHD : Oblivious

: Oblivious oGVexx : oGVexx

: oGVexx okgamerman : Playonyx

: Playonyx Ominous Nebula: Ominous

Nebula: Ominous OneSpottedFriend : Friend

: Friend Oscar : Oscar

: Oscar OurFire Plays : Ourfire

: Ourfire PaintingRainbows : Rainbow

: Rainbow PandazPlay : Pandaz

: Pandaz Pankayz : Pankayz

: Pankayz Papile : Jupapile

: Jupapile PeepGuy : Peep

: Peep PeetahBread : Peetah

: Peetah PGHLFilms : PGHLFilms

: PGHLFilms Phoeberry : Phoeberry

: Phoeberry Pietragamesyt : pietrayt

: pietrayt PiggyMasterZ : PMZ

: PMZ PiggyPlayz : Animal

: Animal PinkfateGames : Pinky

: Pinky PinkLeaf : PinkLeaf

: PinkLeaf Playonyx : Playonyx

: Playonyx Plech : Plech

: Plech Poke : Poke

: Poke PotatoSaladMan : Potato

: Potato PremiumSalad : Premium

: Premium PrestonPlayz : Preston

: Preston Pretzel Etzel : Pretzel

: Pretzel PREZLEY : prezley

: prezley Prime Furious : Prime

: Prime Princess Royale : Princess

: Princess Proton Plays Roblox : proton

: proton Raconidas : Raconidas

: Raconidas Rainster : Rainster

: Rainster Rainway : Rainway

: Rainway Rambling Ramul: Ram

Ramul: Ram Rareyma : Rarey

: Rarey RazorFishGaming : Razorfish

: Razorfish Realistic_GamingMC95 : Realistic

: Realistic Realrosesarered : Realroses

: Realroses RealSubZeroExtabyte : Subzero

: Subzero RedKill : Redkill

: Redkill Rektway : rektway

: rektway RELL GAMES -rell

-rell Remainings : Remainings

: Remainings RenLeaf : PinkLeaf

: PinkLeaf RiusPlay : RiusPlay

: RiusPlay Roblox Minigunner : Minigunner

: Minigunner ROBLOXMuff : ROBLOXMuff

: ROBLOXMuff Robstix : robstix

: robstix RODNY_ROBLOX : RODNY

: RODNY Roof : roof

: roof Rovi23 : Rovi23

: Rovi23 roxhiroblox : Roxy

: Roxy RoxiCake Gamer : Awadeuwu

: Awadeuwu Royale Dior : Dior

: Dior Royale Roleplay : Royale

: Royale Ruby Games : Ruby

: Ruby RufflesOfficial : Ruffles

: Ruffles RussoPlays : Russo

: Russo ryguyrocky : Ryguyrocky

: Ryguyrocky S_Viper : viper

: viper SallyGreenGamer : SallyGreen

: SallyGreen SATSHA JUEGA : SATSHA

: SATSHA ScooterSmash0 : Smash

: Smash ScriptedMatt : Scripted

: Scripted SD Mittens : SDMittens

: SDMittens Sebee : Sebee

: Sebee Seedeng : See

: See SeerRblx : seer

: seer Seniac : Seniac

: Seniac Senior : Senior

: Senior SGC_Shane : ShanePlays

: ShanePlays SharkBL0X : SharkBlox

: SharkBlox Shaylo : Shaylo

: Shaylo Signicial : Signicial

: Signicial SiimplyBubliie : bubliie

: bubliie Silent Playz : Silent

: Silent Silly on Roblox : Silly

: Silly Sketch : Sketch

: Sketch SkippyPlays : Skippy

: Skippy skyleree : Sky

: Sky Sleghart : sleghart

: sleghart Smurfzin : smurf

: smurf SnowRBX : snow

: snow Snug Life : Snug

: Snug Sons of Fun : sonsSontix: Sontix

: sonsSontix: Sontix Sopo Squad Gaming : sopo

: sopo Soy Blue : azul

: azul Squid Magic : squid

: squid SrtaLuly : SrtaLuly

: SrtaLuly StaTick : Statick

: Statick Stevebloxian : Steve

: Steve Straw : Straw

: Straw StronbolYT : Stronbol

: Stronbol Sub’s Blox World : Sub

: Sub Suliin18YT : Suliin18YT

: Suliin18YT SunsetSafari : SUNSET

: SUNSET Super Dog Tyler : super

: super SweePee : SweePee

: SweePee TanqR : TanqR

: TanqR Tapparay : Tapparay

: Tapparay TapWater : Tap

: Tap TBNRwife : Brianna

: Brianna Teenager Paul : Paul

: Paul Telanthric : Telanthric

: Telanthric Temprist : temprist

: temprist Terabrite Games : Brite

: Brite Tex HS : TexHS

: TexHS Th3c0nnman : Conn

: Conn ThatGuy : ThatGuy

: ThatGuy TheEvilShark : animal

: animal The Frustrated Gamer : TFG

: TFG TheGreatACE : ACE

: ACE THE KAPOLAR : Kapolar

: Kapolar TheLaughingUnicorn : Kristie

: Kristie The Meg and Mo Show -MEGA

-MEGA The Monkey : Monkey

: Monkey therealcybernova : Cybernova

: Cybernova TheRoPo : RopoRoblox

: RopoRoblox Thinknoodles Noodles

Noodles Thiq Betty : Thiq

: Thiq ThnxCya : ThnxCya

: ThnxCya Thumbs Up Family : TUFGAMING

: TUFGAMING Tigre TV : tigretv

: tigretv TinenQa : TinenQa

: TinenQa Tinyturtle Roblox : Tinyturtle

: Tinyturtle TitanHammerYT : Titan

: Titan Tofuu : Tofuu

: Tofuu Tooquick : Tooquick

: Tooquick ToxicJim : Toxic

: Toxic ToyHeroesMolly : Toyheroes

: Toyheroes TrafTheOpest : Opest

: Opest TroyanoNanoReturns : Troyanito

: Troyanito Turtles Wear Raincoats : turtle

: turtle TussyGames : Tussy

: Tussy TW Dessi : Dessi

: Dessi TwiistedPandora : Twiisted

: Twiisted Tx_cle : Txcles

: Txcles Unicorn Twins: PIZZA

Twins: PIZZA V2 Plays : V2

: V2 ValenLatina : ValenStar

: ValenStar VeD_DeV : VeDDeV

: VeDDeV VikingPrincessJazmin : VPJ

: VPJ Volt : Volt

: Volt Waike : Waike

: Waike XanderPlaysThis : Xander

: Xander xdarzethx : Gremlins

: Gremlins Xegothasgot : Xegot

: Xegot xEnesR : Enes

: Enes XericPlayz : Xeric

: Xeric xMarcelo : xMarcelo

: xMarcelo xThyEdgarx : Edgar

: Edgar Yayixd Changuito: Yayixd

Changuito: Yayixd Yokai : Yokai

: Yokai YoSoyLoki : Loki

: Loki yTowakGb : yTowakGb

: yTowakGb Z_Nac : Znac

: Znac Z00LD : Z00LDYT

: Z00LDYT ZacharyZaxor : TheSquad

: TheSquad ZaiLetsPlay : Zai

: Zai ZephPlayz : ZephPlayz

: ZephPlayz Zepyxl : zepyxl

: zepyxl Zerophyx : zerophyx

: zerophyx ZulyYT: ZulyYT

How Roblox Star codes are redeemed

Use a Roblox Star code just before purchasing Robux (Image via Roblox)

Just before you purchase Robux from Roblox, the option to use a Roblox Star code is available, though it quickly goes unnoticed. It is somewhat hidden, with the text box obscured by a link. To redeem a Roblox Star code, log into Roblox and follow these steps:

Step 1: Select the Robux tab at the top. Afterwards, choose an amount of Robux to purchase.

Step 2: To the left of the payment options, select the hyperlink “Click Here to add a Star code.” In doing so, a text box will appear.

Step 3: Enter a Roblox Star code. Only one can be used during your purchase.

You can now pick a payment option and finish the process. It should be noted the Roblox Star code stays active for several weeks. You don't have to put the same code in if you purchase Robux again within the operational timeframe. It remains valid without your input. It's not a bad way of supporting your favourite content creator, no matter how small of a contribution.

