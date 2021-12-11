Roblox Pet Simulator X codes for December 2021

Roblox Pet Simulator X has many pets to hatch, raise and train. But if you’re a new player or want to add to your collection, try using an in-game code.

Pet Simulator X codes are really handy to have. Much of the game relies on the chance of grinding coins and using codes when available can make the experience a bit smoother. So, here are the working Roblox Pet Simulator X codes for this month.

Roblox Pet Simulator X: Codes and other rewards in December 2021

For the month of December 2021, every code for Pet Simulator X is listed below. Make use of them now before they expire. The codes are as follows:

Im2lucky : Redeem this code to receive a x3 Ultra Lucky boosts

: Redeem this code to receive a x3 Ultra Lucky boosts 1mplus300k: Redeem this code to receive a x2 Ultra Lucky boosts

Apart from these codes, players can also join the BIG Games Roblox group to earn a free pet.

The list of codes available for Pet Simulator X is admittedly very short, but they’ll still provide favorable boosts. The Ultra Lucky boost is wonderful to have, especially if you’re hatching a bunch of eggs. An increased chance of rare pets is always amazing.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Pet Simulator X

Redeem codes through the Exclusive Shop (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unfortunately, unlike other Roblox games, Pet Simulator X’s code redemption system isn’t a simple process, more so for new players. Before players can redeem a code, they have to reach the “Basic” level, which is two tiers away from “Noob” level. After that, codes are allowed to be used like this:

Step 1: Select the Pets button at the bottom of the screen. Choose Exclusive Shop from the menu, represented by a star.

Step 2: Scroll to the very bottom of the Exclusive Shop. Click the Redeem button.

Step 3: Type in a valid Pet Simulator X code. Select the “Redeem!” button to receive the free gifts listed.

What is Roblox Pet Simulator X?

Pet Simulator X is a game by Roblox that focuses on hatching various box-shaped pets. Eggs can hatch into all manner of creatures: cats, dogs, chickens, dragons etc. Pets can collect gold, open gifts, and break chests to level up.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha