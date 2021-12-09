Roblox My Dragon Tycoon codes (December 2021)

Rising to the top in Roblox My Dragon Tycoon takes money, time, and a lot of grinding. And that doesn’t even include the time spent training new dragons.

By using My Dragon Tycoon codes, players can ease up on the time spent performing monotonous tasks. Codes can also offer unique in-game items. Whether it’s money or items, they’re still beneficial and should be used. So here’s every code available for My Dragon Tycoon.

Roblox My Dragon Tycoon: All working codes in December 2021

For the month of December 2021, listed below are all valid and working codes for My Dragon Tycoon, they are as follows:

Dosmas Studios : Redeem for $3,000 Cash

: Redeem for $3,000 Cash MDT Update2 : Redeem for a pair of 8-Bit Glasses

: Redeem for a pair of 8-Bit Glasses Welcome : Redeem for $3,000 Cash

: Redeem for $3,000 Cash My Dragon Tycoon : Redeem for $3,000 Cash

: Redeem for $3,000 Cash MDT : Redeem for $3,000 Cash

: Redeem for $3,000 Cash Dosmas Studios : Redeem for $3,000 Cash

: Redeem for $3,000 Cash Amzeee : Redeem for $5,555 Cash

: Redeem for $5,555 Cash Sorry Delay XD : Redeem for $7,777 Cash

: Redeem for $7,777 Cash Dragon Village : Redeem for $8,000 Cash

: Redeem for $8,000 Cash Thanks 10M Visits: Redeem for $8,000 Cash

Most of these codes for My Dragon Tycoon provide large sums of Cash, the chosen in-game currency. It’s most certainly worth exhausting due to how expensive weapons can be to upgrade—more so in the later stages.

How to redeem Roblox My Dragon Tycoon codes

The in-game code redemption system (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, to redeem the fair number of codes available for Roblox My Dragon Tycoon, players have to use the in-game code redemption system. After logging into Roblox and launching My Dragon Tycoon, they must follow these steps for redeeming codes:

Step 1 : On the left-hand side, you’ll see several unnamed icons. Select the one that resembles a present.

: On the left-hand side, you’ll see several unnamed icons. Select the one that resembles a present. Step 2 : In the empty text field, type in a working My Dragon Tycoon code.

: In the empty text field, type in a working My Dragon Tycoon code. Step 3: Select “Get!” to redeem the code.

What is Roblox My Dragon Tycoon?

Also Read Article Continues below

My Dragon Tycoon mixes up the RPG genre by not only allowing the player to fight various monsters, but doing so with a dragon by their side. Players and pets can level up from combat. One can upgrade weapons, add accessories to their dragons, and even name pets.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul