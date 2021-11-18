Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator codes (November 2021)

Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator is exactly what someone would expect: a Roblox game all about clicking and pets. The goal is to accumulate as many clicks as you possibly can, with pets to help along the way. There are other worlds to explore with quests of their own to add to the objective.

However, there is quite a bit of clicking involved and automatic clickers only do so much. Thankfully, there are Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator codes to help players get a running start.

Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator: All Valid Codes

What can be purchased with Gems and Clicks? (Image via Roblox)

Gems and Clicks are the main source of currency in Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator, which is what most Roblox codes grant. It will give players a great pool of resources to grab from right away. The codes are as follows:

OpCode4 : Redeem for 100,000 free Gems and 10,000 free Clicks

: Redeem for 100,000 free Gems and 10,000 free Clicks Update1 : Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks

: Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks Update2 : Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks

: Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks Update3 : Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks

: Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks Update4 : Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks

: Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks Update5 : Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks

: Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks Update6 : Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks

: Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks Update7: Redeem for 100,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks

How to Redeem Pet Clicks Simulator Codes

Use the Twitter icon for redeeming codes (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Pet Clicks Simulator is a very straightforward process, though easily missed. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: On the left-hand side, select the Twitter icon.

Step 2: In the empty text box, type in a valid Pet Clickers Simulator code.

Step 3: Select Redeem.

Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator: All Expired Codes

Sadly, these Roblox Pet Clicks Simulator codes are no longer in use. They can’t be redeemed for the listed rewards. They are as follows:

GETREADY : Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks

: Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks LIMITEDEGG6 : Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks

: Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks NEWPET : Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks

: Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks NEWPETS : Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks

: Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks 6.5KLIKES: Redeem for 1,000 free Gems and 2,000 free Clicks

Edited by Mason J. Schneider