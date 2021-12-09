Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator codes (December 2021)

Becoming the strongest anime character in Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator takes time and training. But there are several shortcuts you can take advantage of.

Using a Roblox code unique to Anime Worlds Simulator is one such shortcut. It can shorten the time spent grinding for in-game currency or unlocking your favorite character. So here’s every working code for Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator available now.

Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator: All valid codes in December 2021

For December 2021, the list below represents all valid codes in Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator. They’ve been tested and are still working. The codes are as follows:

60kfruits : Redeem this code to receive x2 Fruits boost for 15 minutes

: Redeem this code to receive x2 Fruits boost for 15 minutes 60klegends : Redeem this code to receive x5 legendary boost for 15 minutes

: Redeem this code to receive x5 legendary boost for 15 minutes 30kmythical : Redeem this code to receive x5 Mythicals boost for 15 min

: Redeem this code to receive x5 Mythicals boost for 15 min 30kcoins : Redeem this code to receive x10 Coins boost for 15 min

: Redeem this code to receive x10 Coins boost for 15 min 15klikes : Redeem this code to receive x5 legendary boost for 15 mins

: Redeem this code to receive x5 legendary boost for 15 mins 1klikes: Redeem this code to receive x2 Coin boost for 15 mins

This time around, the codes are offering boosts. These can be powerful buffs when used in the right area. For example, if you’re grinding for Coins, use its respective boost to gain a larger sum.

How to redeem Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator codes

The in-game code redemption window (Image via Sportskeeda)

After you’ve logged into Roblox and launched Anime Worlds Simulator, follow these steps to redeem the codes:

Step 1: On the left-hand side are several menu options. Choose the Twitter button labeled “Codes.”

Step 2: Type a valid code into the empty text box in the code redemption window.

Step 3: Select Enter to redeem the code.

What is Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator?

If you’re an anime fan, you’ll quickly gravitate towards Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator. It showcases a mishmash of different abilities and unique traits from various anime properties. For example, players can collect devil fruit, featured in the manga and anime One Piece.

Also Read Article Continues below

On top of those mechanics, there are also characters to recruit to your team. There are upgrades to find and even different worlds to explore.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha