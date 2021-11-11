If players want a challenging Obby to test their skills (or to frustrate themselves), there is Roblox Obby King Remastered. It is an intense obstacle course with several complex maps to explore, attempt, and tragically die.

Like other Roblox games, it also has codes for users to redeem for gifts. But first, let's go over how to redeem Roblox Obby King codes.

Redeeming Roblox Obby King codes

Redeeming Roblox Obby King codes is as simple as it gets. With a few codes in hand, players can redeem them using this method to gain their reward. However, do note that you can only use codes once. Here is how it works:

Step 1: Visit the Roblox homepage, log in, and launch Obby King Remastered.

Step 2: Open the menu on the right side.

Step 3: When the menu opens, there will be a text box. Type in a valid code and hit Confirm.

The most common rewards players will get Coins, Roblox Obby King’s main in-game currency. These can be used for a variety of items bought from the game’s in-game store. Players can purchase emotes, faces, hats, and even gear.

Roblox Obby King: All valid codes for in-game rewards

Obby King codes can reward Coins (Image via Roblox)

As of November 2021, players will not find any working codes in Obby King. With that said, there will be Obby King codes in the future.

Obby King’s own Twitter states the release of Roblox codes. At the same time, there is also an option to add codes in the settings menu.

When new codes are released for Obby King, they will show up here. So, keep your eyes on this page.

Roblox Obby King: All expired codes

Miss codes and miss out on in-game items (Image via Roblox)

Unfortunately, all codes listed below have expired permanently. It is why it is vital to use Roblox codes before they expire because gamers miss out on valuable in-game currency and items.

The expired codes are as follows:

Renewed

OBBYKING2020

If you attempt to use any of these codes, they will not be redeemed, and you will not gain their reward.

