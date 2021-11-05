What are the 3 most popular Roblox games as of November 2021?

The popularity of Roblox games can be a fleeting experience. A game that is interesting this month may not be so much the next. It's an ever-changing list.

The best way to gauge popularity of a Roblox game is through visits and active users. Here are the three most popular Roblox games as of November, based on those metrics.

3 most popular Roblox games to enjoy in November 2021

Adopt Me!

Adopt pets, players, or be adopted (Image via Roblox)

Adopt Me! is a massive hit, and continues to be one of the most popular Roblox games to date. It has over 25 billion visits and over 22 million on favorite lists. Typically, the game has over 100,000 active users playing at any given time.

Adopt Me! allows users to adopt other players in a parent-child dynamic. They feed, clean, and educate their “children.” The game exploded further with cosmetic items, outfits, vehicles, and other neat stuff to roleplay with, when pets were introduced.

Tower of Hell

The Tower of Hell is a tough run (Image via Roblox)

Obstacle courses on Roblox called "obbies" have huge followings. The intricate way developers create hellish traps, and dangerous terrain is impressive. The most difficult Roblox game to play in that category is the aptly named Tower of Hell.

The Tower of Hell is an obby so challenging, only a few players are known to complete it. Each floor is designed to infuriate and trip up. Only masters of obbies should attempt to reach the top. Despite that, it has over 13 billion visits, with an average of 45,000 players at any given time.

MeepCity

Have fun, talk with friends, and explore (Image via Roblox)

MeepCity is an engaging social experience where players can chat with friends, play games, and earn money to put towards their own virtual life. It was the first Roblox game to reach a billion visits.

The best part, however, is that MeepCity is constantly being updated with new and fun content. And because of that, it continues to bring in visits with 12 billion and counting. Expect over 45,000 active players any time of the day.

