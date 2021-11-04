What is the best fruit in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator?

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is full of powers and abilities directly from their anime and manga source material. And one of the most fun gameplay mechanics is Devil Fruits, or "fruits" for short. Players can find all kinds of different fruits with unique powers.

Of course, that also means some fruits are bound to be better than others. Naturally, players will gravitate towards the better fruits in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator.

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator: What is the best fruit

5) Phoenix Fruit

Transform into a powerful phoenix (Image via Anime Fighting Simulator Wiki)

Some fruits deal damage, and others offer utility. The Phoenix Fruit has both. You can dish out damage with Phoenix Fire Explosion and Fire Blast, heal up with Fire Healing, and take off as a phoenix with wings. The best part is being a phoenix, which lets you fly at high speeds.

4) Magma Fruit

Drop magma on your enemies (Image via Anime Fighting Simulator Wiki)

To deal high amounts of damage and short cooldowns, the Magma Fruit is essential. It lets you manipulate magma, as the name suggests, and rain blows with Magma Fist, Magma Pillar, and Magma Barrage.

3) Explosive Fruit

You're a walking, talking bomb (Image via Anime Fighting Simulator Wiki)

Become a walking, talking, explosive being with the Explosive Fruit. It isn't as flashy as the other fruits, but it does the job with intensity. Fire off an explosive blast with Explosive Shot, fire multiple rounds with Explosive Machine Gun, or hit everyone around you with Full Body Explosion.

2) Snakeman Fruit

Throw punches that stretch (Image via Anime Fighting Simulator Wiki)

If you like martial arts, the Snakeman Fruit is perfect. Jet Culverin stretches your arm to hit a target, Black Mamba is a rain of punches, and King Cobra is similar to Jet Culverin, but it follows your target. It also freezes them in place.

1) Light Fruit

All light-based attacks (Image via Anime Fighting Simulator Wiki)

Light Fruit has long cooldowns, but the payoff is worth it. Its Light Kick is a ranged beam attack; Light Teleport teleports you and deals damage as reappearance; and Divine Punishment rains light beams onto the ground in a great, big radius.

Since there isn't a single best fruit in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, it's best to pick one based on the situation.

