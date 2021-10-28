Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator in 2021: Everything you need to know

If there is one genre on Roblox that has an incredibly huge playerbase, it is games based on anime. One such Roblox title is Anime Fighting Simulator. It is a popular game, largely because of its rich content. However, the anime inspiration is one piece of the puzzle.

There is much more to this game than some players might know. Moreover, fans of anime and manga should certainly explore the title. This article dives into some of the highlights of the game.

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is every anime lover's treat

It does not adhere to one anime

There are dozens of popular games based on one anime, but the appeal of Anime Fighting Simulator is that it does not adhere to just one. This title draws inspiration from many. Did you ever wonder what it would be like for certain characters to fight one-on-one, like Goku and Naruto? This game provides a platform to test it out.

You can create your own character or roleplay

Use powers pulled straight from anime and mange (Image via Roblox)

Every anime has a unique mechanic, like One Piece and its special fruit, Stands from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure or Quirks from My Hero Academia. If you ever wondered what it would be like to use those powers, Anime Fighting Simulator allows you to make your fantasy a reality.

To make it even more interesting, powers can be combined into devastating moves. However, there are some limitations. Of course, you can always use moves unique to one anime character if you feel like roleplaying.

Meet characters and places from popular anime

Come face to face with characters like Goku (Image via Roblox)

Since Anime Fighting Simulator is an RPG, it comes with typical RPG elements, like leveling up and increasing stats. You can train stats on your own or you can find popular anime characters, like Levy from Attack on Titan, to help auto-train specific stats.

Once more, visiting special places from popular anime—like the Capsule Corp ship Vegeta used—to beef up your stats.

It requires players to invest time

Players need to invest plenty of time (Image via Roblox)

Reaching the upper limits in terms of power is not easy, by any measure. Anime Fighting Simulator requires players to invest a fair amount of time into it, whether it is training stats or finishing the Fighting Pass. Roblox codes can be used to speed up the process marginally.

It can be played solo or with friends

Despite seeing dozens of players as you play, you never have to interact with others at all. If you so choose, you can play Anime Fighting Simulator all by yourself. However, it can be a lot more fun with friends, especially when anime bosses are involved.

