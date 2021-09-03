Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator puts players into the worlds of various anime series. The game features many characters from fan-favorite animes as well as different locations from those universes.

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is one of the most popular games on Roblox, with over 1.1 billion visits. This has led its developers to create a ton of promotional codes for players to redeem.

Codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator (September 2021)

Active Codes

300ksubstigretv : Redeem this code for Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards emperadorwapo : Redeem this code for 1,500 Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for 1,500 Chikara Shards 2millionsingRoup! : Redeem this code for 20,000 Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for 20,000 Chikara Shards 1billionvisits! : Redeem this code for 75,000 Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for 75,000 Chikara Shards Emperadorstar : Redeem this code for 5,000 Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for 5,000 Chikara Shards Frangonewcode : Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards kelvin600k : Redeem this code for 3,000 Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for 3,000 Chikara Shards Defildpromo : Redeem this code for Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards Mrrhino50k : Redeem this code for 2,000 Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for 2,000 Chikara Shards medtw50k : Redeem this code for 2,000 Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for 2,000 Chikara Shards elemperador100k! : Redeem this code for 5,000 Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for 5,000 Chikara Shards Bigboi100k : Redeem this code for Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards subtodefildplays : Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards NNG : Redeem this code for Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards sub2hakimbo : Redeem this code for Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards defildstream : Redeem this code for 2,000 Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for 2,000 Chikara Shards emperadorsubs : Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards Defildyen : Redeem this code for 1,000 Yen

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Yen frango2yen : Redeem this code for 500 Yen

: Redeem this code for 500 Yen defild700k : Redeem this code for Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards Tigre200k : Redeem this code for Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards sub2emperadormaxi : Redeem this code for Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards n1colas2sub : Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards tigretvsub : Redeem this code for Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards subfrango : Redeem this code for Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards L3NI : Redeem this code for Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards Sub2tanqr : Redeem this code for Chikara Shards

: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards sub2tplanetmilo : Redeem this code for 500 Yen

: Redeem this code for 500 Yen subtomrrhino : Redeem this code for 500 Yen

: Redeem this code for 500 Yen sub2razorfishgaming : Redeem this code for 500 Yen

: Redeem this code for 500 Yen subtokelvingts: Redeem this code for 500 Yen

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

The code redemption window in Anime Fighting Simulator (Image via Roblox Corporation)

To redeem these codes and collect a ton of Yen and Chikara Shards, players first need to launch Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. They should then click on the Twitter logo located on the left side of the screen.

This will open a window with a text box. Players can copy and paste a code into that box and click on the big green "Enter" button.

This will redeem the Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator code and give players their reward.

