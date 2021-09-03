Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator puts players into the worlds of various anime series. The game features many characters from fan-favorite animes as well as different locations from those universes.
Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is one of the most popular games on Roblox, with over 1.1 billion visits. This has led its developers to create a ton of promotional codes for players to redeem.
Codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator (September 2021)
Active Codes
- 300ksubstigretv: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
- emperadorwapo: Redeem this code for 1,500 Chikara Shards
- 2millionsingRoup!: Redeem this code for 20,000 Chikara Shards
- 1billionvisits!: Redeem this code for 75,000 Chikara Shards
- Emperadorstar: Redeem this code for 5,000 Chikara Shards
- Frangonewcode: Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards
- kelvin600k: Redeem this code for 3,000 Chikara Shards
- Defildpromo: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
- Mrrhino50k: Redeem this code for 2,000 Chikara Shards
- medtw50k: Redeem this code for 2,000 Chikara Shards
- elemperador100k!: Redeem this code for 5,000 Chikara Shards
- Bigboi100k: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
- subtodefildplays: Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards
- NNG: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
- sub2hakimbo: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
- defildstream: Redeem this code for 2,000 Chikara Shards
- emperadorsubs: Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards
- Defildyen: Redeem this code for 1,000 Yen
- frango2yen: Redeem this code for 500 Yen
- defild700k: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
- Tigre200k: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
- sub2emperadormaxi: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
- n1colas2sub: Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards
- tigretvsub: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
- subfrango: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
- L3NI: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
- Sub2tanqr: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
- sub2tplanetmilo: Redeem this code for 500 Yen
- subtomrrhino: Redeem this code for 500 Yen
- sub2razorfishgaming: Redeem this code for 500 Yen
- subtokelvingts: Redeem this code for 500 Yen
How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
To redeem these codes and collect a ton of Yen and Chikara Shards, players first need to launch Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. They should then click on the Twitter logo located on the left side of the screen.
This will open a window with a text box. Players can copy and paste a code into that box and click on the big green "Enter" button.
This will redeem the Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator code and give players their reward.
