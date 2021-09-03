Create
Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator has many active codes that players can redeem to get rewards (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
Modified Sep 03, 2021, 10:05 AM ET

Feature

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator puts players into the worlds of various anime series. The game features many characters from fan-favorite animes as well as different locations from those universes.

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is one of the most popular games on Roblox, with over 1.1 billion visits. This has led its developers to create a ton of promotional codes for players to redeem.

Codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator (September 2021)

A thumbnail for Anime Fighting Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)
Active Codes

  • 300ksubstigretv: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
  • emperadorwapo: Redeem this code for 1,500 Chikara Shards
  • 2millionsingRoup!: Redeem this code for 20,000 Chikara Shards
  • 1billionvisits!: Redeem this code for 75,000 Chikara Shards
  • Emperadorstar: Redeem this code for 5,000 Chikara Shards
  • Frangonewcode: Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards
  • kelvin600k: Redeem this code for 3,000 Chikara Shards
  • Defildpromo: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
  • Mrrhino50k: Redeem this code for 2,000 Chikara Shards
  • medtw50k: Redeem this code for 2,000 Chikara Shards
  • elemperador100k!: Redeem this code for 5,000 Chikara Shards
  • Bigboi100k: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
  • subtodefildplays: Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards
  • NNG: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
  • sub2hakimbo: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
  • defildstream: Redeem this code for 2,000 Chikara Shards
  • emperadorsubs: Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards
  • Defildyen: Redeem this code for 1,000 Yen
  • frango2yen: Redeem this code for 500 Yen
  • defild700k: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
  • Tigre200k: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
  • sub2emperadormaxi: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
  • n1colas2sub: Redeem this code for 1,000 Chikara Shards
  • tigretvsub: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
  • subfrango: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
  • L3NI: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
  • Sub2tanqr: Redeem this code for Chikara Shards
  • sub2tplanetmilo: Redeem this code for 500 Yen
  • subtomrrhino: Redeem this code for 500 Yen
  • sub2razorfishgaming: Redeem this code for 500 Yen
  • subtokelvingts: Redeem this code for 500 Yen

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

The code redemption window in Anime Fighting Simulator (Image via Roblox Corporation)
To redeem these codes and collect a ton of Yen and Chikara Shards, players first need to launch Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. They should then click on the Twitter logo located on the left side of the screen.

This will open a window with a text box. Players can copy and paste a code into that box and click on the big green "Enter" button.

This will redeem the Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator code and give players their reward.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
