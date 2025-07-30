Brainrot Training: A beginner’s guide

Brainrot Training is a racing simulation-style game featuring Brainrot characters as your mounts. Your objective is to train your steed and improve your stats to finish the race and earn Wins in the process. As your performance improves on the race track, new gameplay features like Buddies and Pets open up, giving your progression a mighty boost.

Read through this article to learn the ropes of Brainrot Training and its core gameplay elements.

Getting started with Brainrot Training

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The core gameplay elements of this title take inspiration from Horse Race, a horse-focused racing simulator with a similar structure. From the very beginning of the game, you have access to the treadmills that let you train your Speed stat. The rate at which your Speed increases depends on the treadmill you use. Each treadmill has a different minimum Speed requirement that you must fulfil to access its benefits.

After you’ve finished training, hit the race track to see how many checkpoints you can clear. The more checkpoints you cover, the more Wins you earn. Then, you can use Wins to hatch Eggs and acquire Pets, which offer a Win and Speed boost to further boost your progression.

Aim to complete the race track and proceed to unlock the Worlds featured in this experience. Conquer the leaderboard and receive prizes for landing in the top spot.

Controls

The Rebirth menu (Image via Roblox)

This title is a mostly idle gameplay experience, and so, you won’t have to memorize any specialized controls to play it. It shares keybindings with the default Roblox controls, which are as follows:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

Gameplay features

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Racing simulator: Races make up one part of the experience, which are held frequently for players to participate. They remain active for a couple of minutes at a time, during which Robloxians strive to cover as much of the track as possible. Each checkpoint is placed further away from the last; the more you cover the race track, the more challenging it becomes to reach the next checkpoint. As such, you will find out very quickly whether your training has proved to be fruitful or not.

Races make up one part of the experience, which are held frequently for players to participate. They remain active for a couple of minutes at a time, during which Robloxians strive to cover as much of the track as possible. Each checkpoint is placed further away from the last; the more you cover the race track, the more challenging it becomes to reach the next checkpoint. As such, you will find out very quickly whether your training has proved to be fruitful or not. Training: Training is the other half of the experience, as your Speed stat directly depends on how much you train. You can access the treadmills in the training area for free, provided you fulfil their minimum Speed requirements. These machines don’t feature any active controls beyond interacting with them to get started. So, you can go AFK for a little while to allow your avatar to train up and gain a higher level of Speed.

Training is the other half of the experience, as your Speed stat directly depends on how much you train. You can access the treadmills in the training area for free, provided you fulfil their minimum Speed requirements. These machines don’t feature any active controls beyond interacting with them to get started. So, you can go AFK for a little while to allow your avatar to train up and gain a higher level of Speed. Pets: Pets play a similar role in this title as they do in other simulation-style games. They apply a passive boost to your stats, directly improving your training efforts. Since the boosts they apply are multiplicative, their benefits are quite tangible. So, nabbing the rarest and best Pets from the Eggs in the hub world is always in your best interests.

Pets play a similar role in this title as they do in other simulation-style games. They apply a passive boost to your stats, directly improving your training efforts. Since the boosts they apply are multiplicative, their benefits are quite tangible. So, nabbing the rarest and best Pets from the Eggs in the hub world is always in your best interests. Brainrots: Brainrots are your mounts in this experience. You can unlock new types of Brainrots that offer better stats to replace your current ones. As you progress through the game, you will earn enough resources to unlock new Brainrot types. Aim for the best of them to clear race tracks with ease and score as many Wins as possible.

Brainrots are your mounts in this experience. You can unlock new types of Brainrots that offer better stats to replace your current ones. As you progress through the game, you will earn enough resources to unlock new Brainrot types. Aim for the best of them to clear race tracks with ease and score as many Wins as possible. Buddies: Buddies are functionally similar to Pets, passively amplifying your stats. Like Pets, they fulfil no other role, basically making them an artifact that follows you around in the hub area. That said, their impact is quite tangible, and you will notice the improvement in your stats immediately once you equip them. Note that only one Buddy can be equipped at once, as opposed to three for Pets.

Buddies are functionally similar to Pets, passively amplifying your stats. Like Pets, they fulfil no other role, basically making them an artifact that follows you around in the hub area. That said, their impact is quite tangible, and you will notice the improvement in your stats immediately once you equip them. Note that only one Buddy can be equipped at once, as opposed to three for Pets. Rebirths: Once you progress through the game sufficiently, you can reset your stats to boost your Speed gain rate. This mechanic is called Rebirth, a gameplay element often seen in simulation-style games. Rebirths act as pseudo-restarts, allowing you to optimize your grind through percentage boosts to your stats in exchange for a near-complete reset.

FAQs

What is Brainrot Training about?

Brainrot Training is about training to raise your stats and become the fastest racer in the experience.

Is Brainrot Training available for free?

Yes, Brainrot Training can be accessed for free without any mandatory paywalls.

How to get Pets in Brainrot Training

Pets can be hatched from Eggs, which can be purchased using Wins or Robux.

