Rivals Double Trouble guide

Rivals has brought back Double Trouble, a game mode introduced with Update 6. This game mode is a variation on the classic duels, where all players can make use of two weapons at once. As of Update 13, it is a part of the weekly rotation of game modes, and it will be replaced by another, come August 8, 2025.
Let’s go over the Double Trouble game mode and see what it’s all about.
An overview of Double Trouble in Rivals
Double Trouble is a part of Rivals' limited-time game modes, which are only available for a short period before they leave the experience. It was introduced with Update 6, the Halloween update, and it has returned to the title for the first time since its release.
In this mode, players participate in duels while dual-wielding their weapons. While this may seem like a minor change, the ability to dual-wield completely changes the pace of the match. You can expect shootouts to be more frantic and fast-paced, where a quick burst of your weapons can result in takedowns.
Each round lasts a minute and 30 seconds, during which all participants must try to score as many eliminations as possible to win the round. The first team to win five rounds wins the match.
You can play Double Trouble in 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 variants, featuring two, four, and six players, respectively.
Gameplay strategy
Winning in Double Trouble can be tricky, especially since you will be dealing with a hail of gunfire from the opposing team. The best guns to use in this mode are those with a high fire rate. Spraying the battlefield is an effective tactic that you can always rely upon with fast weapons with low cooldowns.
You can consider using weapons like Exogun, Paintball Gun, Energy Pistols, etc., to overwhelm the opposition with relentless fire rates. If your teammate uses similar weapons, the two of you can be an unstoppable duo that can effectively box the opponent in.
Note that this strategy has its downsides as well, particularly if you’re up against long-range snipers. Spraying the battlefield with bullets only works in close or medium ranges but is quite ineffective if the opponent is at a distance. So, be sure to include at least one long-range option like the Sniper Rifle in your arsenal.
FAQs
What is the Double Trouble mode about in Rivals?
The Double Trouble mode is a variant of the duel mode where all participants can dual-wield their weaponry.
When was Double Trouble introduced in Rivals?
Double Trouble was added to the game with Update 6 in Halloween 2024.
How long will Double Trouble be available in Rivals?
As of Update 13, Double Trouble will be accessible until August 8, 2025.
