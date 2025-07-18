Rivals Game Modes guide

Rivals includes a myriad of game modes that switch up the gameplay loop of the experience rather drastically. Instead of participating in just duels, you can play through arcade-style modes like Team Deathmatch or something completely different with the limited-time modes. These can all be viewed by clicking the green Play button on the HUD. The game constantly adds new game modes to keep the experience fresh and enjoyable for all players.

Let’s take a quick look at the different game modes of Roblox Rivals.

All Game Modes in Rivals

Duels

Game modes selection (Image via Roblox)

Duels are straightforward: it’s a standard shootout where the win condition is to score a certain number of kills. Both sides have an equal number of players so as to avoid the results from being lopsided. The relatively uncomplicated structure of this mode is what makes it quite popular among beginners and veterans alike.

This simple nature is carried through to the different variations of Duels, which include the following:

Beginner 2v2

1v1

2v2

3v3

4v4

5v5

Arcade

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Arcade game modes include five permanent inclusions that are a radical departure from the standard duel-focused shootouts. These are all permanently available, so you can queue up at any time and experience what these unique modes have to offer.

Currently, the following Arcade-style game modes are available:

Gun Game: Gun Game is a unique mode where players swap between different weapons in a match of up to 16 participants. Both the order and pool of weapons are determined at random, which makes the match completely chaotic. The objective is to land on the Glass Shard and score a kill with it to win the match.

Gun Game is a unique mode where players swap between different weapons in a match of up to 16 participants. Both the order and pool of weapons are determined at random, which makes the match completely chaotic. The objective is to land on the Glass Shard and score a kill with it to win the match. Team Deathmatch: This mode segregates players into two groups and has each group try to eliminate members of the other. Getting killed in this mode causes the player to respawn after a short while. The match is on a timer, and the objective is to score more kills than the other team to secure the win.

This mode segregates players into two groups and has each group try to eliminate members of the other. Getting killed in this mode causes the player to respawn after a short while. The match is on a timer, and the objective is to score more kills than the other team to secure the win. Free For All: Free For All has all players gunning for each other with no holds barred. Robloxians must choose their loadouts and enter the chaotic fray that is the Free For All server to try and score as many kills as possible.

Three-way shootouts are also available in 1v1v1 and 2v2v2 modes, found under the game modes tab.

Limited-time modes

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Limited-time modes are special event-exclusives that are only available for a certain duration before they are cycled out. These include unique gimmicks that are not replicated elsewhere and are largely experimental. They can range from fun little distractions to being highly competitive modes, depending on the modes of the week.

Examples of limited-time modes include but are not limited to the following:

Mirror Matchup: In this mode, every player has the same loadout and customization options. The selection of weapons for each match is randomized. It was available in 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 duel modes.

In this mode, every player has the same loadout and customization options. The selection of weapons for each match is randomized. It was available in 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 duel modes. Double Trouble: This mode is a modified version of 2v2 duels, where all players can use two weapons at once.

This mode is a modified version of 2v2 duels, where all players can use two weapons at once. Limitless Loadout: This mode removes all limits on slot placement, allowing players to equip multiple weapons of the same type. It was available in 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 duel modes.

This mode removes all limits on slot placement, allowing players to equip multiple weapons of the same type. It was available in 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 duel modes. Head Honcho: A duel-style mode where the two factions must try to eliminate the other faction’s leader. Available in 3v3, 4v4, and 5v5 modes.

FAQs

How to access Game Modes in Rivals

Game Modes can be viewed by clicking the green Play button on the HUD while in the lobby area.

Are Arcade Game Modes available permanently in Rivals?

Yes, Arcade Game Modes are always active, and you can join their queues at any time.

Is Rivals available for free?

Yes, Rivals is available for free at no mandatory premium cost.

