Rivals Ranked guide

Roblox Rivals offers various PvP modes, with veterans and competitive Robloxians gravitating toward the Ranked mode. This gameplay style offers special points based on which players are divided into ranks. Ranking up or down is always a possibility in Ranked matches, making each bout a high-stakes endeavor to rise to the top.

Ad

Here’s all you need to know about the Ranked mode in Rivals, along with the restrictions it imposes and the ranks you can achieve.

Everything you need to know about Ranked mode in Rivals

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Ranked mode is a special game mode that allows you to battle others in a fierce gunfight and earn points called ELO. Matches include 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3, each of which has a separate queue, allowing you to pick your preferred mode.

Ad

Trending

Unlocking Ranked mode requires you to fulfil the following stipulations:

Win 10 duels.

Reach Level 30.

Have a 14-day-old Roblox account.

A typical Ranked match starts with the participants picking a map to serve as the battleground for the bout. During this phase, both participating players or teams can vote to ban one map and two weapons outside of Assault Rifle, Handgun, Fists, and Grenades.

To get on the Ranked ladder, you must first play 10 matches in the mode. This is the primer stage that gives you a feel iof the mode before you are ready to start earning ELO. You can earn these points by winning matches, while losing will also see you drop some points. ELO defines a player’s current rank, which also factors into the types of matches they receive as they climb up the Ranked ladder.

Ad

You can make use of an ELO Shield that prevents point deduction upon losing a duel. One Shield can be acquired per day for free and once used, it’s lost until you replace it with another.

Also read: Rivals all weapons guide

Restrictions

Accessing Ranked mode (Image via Roblox0

The game imposes certain restrictions in Ranked mode that typically don’t apply to other game modes. This is in the interest of keeping each match as fair as possible, deterring players from using unfair means to leap ahead of the competition.

Ad

Listed below are the different gameplay modifications specific to the Ranked mode:

Third-person perspective cannot be used.

Only a small pool of the most competitive maps is available.

Aim Assist functions at 50% strength.

The effectiveness of the Auto-Shoot mode has been reduced to Dynamic.

Players can only swap out weapons up to two times per match.

Win streaks remain unaffected in Ranked.

Ranks

A screengrab from the gameplay (Image via Roblox)

You can climb ranks based on the amount of ELO you collect. Each Robloxian starts at Bronze – the baseline rank for all players. As you accrue points by winning duels and team matches, you progress to Silver, then Gold, and so on. In total, there are seven distinct ranks that you can achieve in Rivals.

Ad

Here are the different Ranks and the ELO threshold at which you can achieve them:

Bronze: 0-599 ELO

0-599 ELO Silver: 600-1,199 ELO

600-1,199 ELO Gold: 1200-1,799 ELO

1200-1,799 ELO Platinum: 1,800-2,399 ELO

1,800-2,399 ELO Diamond: 2,400-2,999 ELO

2,400-2,999 ELO Onyx: 3,000-3,599 ELO

3,000-3,599 ELO Nemesis: 3,600+

You will receive rewards at the end of the season for your performance based on your rank and leaderboard position.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the Ranked mode about in Rivals?

Ranked mode is a competitive game mode where you partake in fierce gunfights to earn ELO and rank up.

Ad

How to start climbing the Ranked ladder in Rivals

To start earning ELO and climbing the Ranked ladder, you must first play 10 Ranked matches to get a feel of the mode.

Is Rivals accessible for free?

Yes, you can access the game for free without spending any Robux.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024