Dungeon Heroes codes (July 2025)

The latest Dungeon Heroes codes can be redeemed for free items in-game. This is an action role-playing title where you explore dungeons and fight enemies like wild animals, goblins, and powerful bosses. To take down stronger foes, you'll need better weapons such as the Iron Longsword or Wooden Staff.

Codes can provide helpful gear right away, so you don't have to wait until the end of a level to collect them.

All Dungeon Heroes codes (Active)

Game rewards for you (Image via Roblox)

Below is the list of all valid and working codes.

List of active Dungeon Heroes codes Codes Rewards SKILLISSUE 1 Cappucino and Crystals SORRY 1 Cappucino and Crystals YODAWG 5 Refined Health Potions EPICGAMER 5 Refined Health Potions

Inactive Dungeon Heroes codes

At present, there are no disabled or expired codes. All listed codes remain valid and can be redeemed now.

How to redeem Dungeon Heroes codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Use the guide below to quickly redeem your rewards:

Sign in to your Roblox account. Search for Dungeon Heroes and click on its thumbnail to access the game page. Enter the lobby and press the Play button. On the next screen, find and click the small arrow on the right side. Click the Codes icon that appears. Enter your code in the text box and hit Claim to redeem your rewards.

Upon correct entry, a success message will show up, and the rewards will be immediately applied to your account.

Why are codes important in Dungeon Heroes?

Codes are important in Dungeon Heroes because they give you useful items like Health Potions and Crystals. Health Potions help you survive longer in battles and defeat more enemies, while Crystals can be used to buy pets and combo pet chests, which make your character even stronger.

Dungeon Heroes code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Double-check the code for exact spelling, capitalization, and spacing. Make sure you’re using an active code, and try restarting the game if it still doesn’t work.

Where to find the latest codes in Dungeon Heroes?

Discord link (Image via Discord)

The latest codes are often posted in the game’s description on its home page, which is updated regularly. You can also follow @DungeonHeroesTA on X.com and join the official Discord server to stay up to date with new codes and announcements.

FAQs on Dungeon Heroes codes

How many times can you redeem codes in Dungeon Heroes?

You can only use each Dungeon Heroes code once per account, so enter it correctly the first time so you don’t miss out on the rewards.

When do the codes expire in Dungeon Heroes?

There’s no official end date for Dungeon Heroes codes, so it’s a good idea to use them as soon as possible. They could stop working at any time without warning.

When are the next Dungeon Heroes codes coming?

There hasn’t been any official announcement about new Dungeon Heroes codes yet. Usually, fresh codes are released when the game hits big milestones, like reaching a certain number of players or likes.

