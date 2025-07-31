Die of Death: A beginner's guide

Die of Death is a Roblox experience that is all about asynchronous multiplayer horror. The title follows a gameplay loop similar to Dead by Daylight, but mixes some RNG elements. Understanding the various characters and abilities is essential to complete your objective. You'll need to understand teamwork to both embody it as the survivors or break it as the killer.

This article provides a beginner's guide to Die of Death.

Epilepsy warning: This game contains loud noises and flashing lights.

A beginner's guide to Die of Death

Overview

As mentioned before, Die of Death is an asynchronous multiplayer game, that is, a matchup between players of uneven numbers. In this case, it is one killer vs. up to eight survivors. The former's job is to eliminate all the other people. Meanwhile, the latter's goal is to survive. Every time the killer eliminates someone, additional time gets added to the clock. When only one civilian is remaining, the clock automatically resets to around one minute and 15 seconds.

Controls

Move: W, A, S, D

Look around: Hold the Right Mouse Button and move the Mouse

Zoom In/Out: Mouse Wheel Forwards/Backwards

Jump: Space Bar

Use abilities: Left Mouse Button, Q, E, or R.

Gameplay mechanics

Exploring the main hub (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Objectives and roles

Before a default game mode match starts, a person from the group is randomly chosen to be the killer, and the remaining become survivors. Note that at the start, the player can only become the Pursuer. The other killers need to be unlocked.

Each Die of Death match has a particular time limit. The killer's objective is to eliminate all survivors within the given time period. The survivors' goal is to keep themselves alive till the timer ends. If all the civilians are dead before the timer ends, the killer wins.

To make both sides equal, the killer is given more abilities to balance out the survivor's numerical advantage. The slasher has a total of four fixed and distinct abilities. The civilians have only two skill slots. Furthermore, it will be reset each round, where they'll need to choose one pair of skills from three randomized duos.

Health and stamina

Health governs how many hits you can take before you die, and it doesn't regenerate for civilians. Stamina governs how long you can sprint, and it regenerates quickly.

Game modes

Game modes are randomly changed after each three matches. Here are all the modes currently in the title:

Default Mode: Normal match. One killer versus up to eight survivors.

Normal match. One killer versus up to eight survivors. Double Trouble: Two killers, but the rest of the people (survivors) have additional stamina.

Two killers, but the rest of the people (survivors) have additional stamina. Once Bounce: One survivor versus up to eight killers. The former has their health and stamina buffed. This mode lasts shorter than the rest.

One survivor versus up to eight killers. The former has their health and stamina buffed. This mode lasts shorter than the rest. Evil Scary: Evil Scary is similar to the default mode. However, there is another, much bigger menace afoot: Evil Scary. The monster will target the closest killer or survivor in its path. For every second it will touch you, it will deal 100 points of damage, killing a survivor in a single hit. Furthermore, a jumpscare will also appear. Evil Scary doesn't move normally; it instead teleports a few inches forward. After every six steps, it will raise an alarm to signify its presence. All the players on the map will be able to see Evil Scary through the walls for the entirety of the match.

Evil Scary is similar to the default mode. However, there is another, much bigger menace afoot: Evil Scary. The monster will target the closest killer or survivor in its path. For every second it will touch you, it will deal 100 points of damage, killing a survivor in a single hit. Furthermore, a jumpscare will also appear. Evil Scary doesn't move normally; it instead teleports a few inches forward. After every six steps, it will raise an alarm to signify its presence. All the players on the map will be able to see Evil Scary through the walls for the entirety of the match. Gunslinger: Similar to the default mode, but all survivors have the Revolver and Punch ability. Furthermore, civilians do 2x more damage but no longer stun killers. However, cooldowns still persist. Thus, if the Survivors make a mistake, the killer can easily take advantage of it.

Interacting with NPCs

There isn't a dedicated button for talking with NPCs in Die of Death. Instead, you'll need to place your mouse cursor on the question mark inside the white box and click the left mouse button. This will start a conversation with them.

All killers

As of this writing, there are a total of five killers in Die of Death:

Pursuer

Artful

Badware

Harken

Killdroid

Pursuer is available from the start. However, the rest need to be purchased by spending Points. Note that Points are a unique currency and can be obtained by completing specific objectives. Purchasing them will unlock the opportunity to use them when you play as a killer.

FAQs regarding Die of Death

Who is the developer of Die of Death?

Saucefy10 developed the game.

What is the goal of the killer in Die of Death?

The killer has to kill all the survivors to win the match.

What is the goal of the survivors in Die of Death?

The civilians need to survive till the timer runs out. If even one survivor is alive when the clock hits zero, they win the round.

