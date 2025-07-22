How to play Jurassic Blocky

Jurassic Blocky is a PvP open-world focused Roblox game. As the name suggests, it introduces different monsters from the iconic franchise, and the gameplay loop is all about exploring the world and fighting other players to upgrade your creature. The title currently has around 10,000 players. As such, there might be some newcomers who would like to learn more about the experience.
This article teaches players the basics of Jurassic Blocky.
A beginner's guide to Jurassic Blocky
I've already told you about the basic gameplay loop. Here are some other elements of the title:
Purchasing dinosaurs
Considering this is a Jurassic Park/World game, playing as all the different dinosaurs is a major draw. Beginners will only be able to start with the default dinosaur. However, they can purchase other creatures by spending Dinocoins, the major in-game currency.
Also read: 24 Hours in an Elevator: A beginner's guide
Acquiring Dinocoins
There are three ways of acquiring Dinocoins in Jurassic Blocky:
- Fighting other dinosaurs.
- Acquiring Ambers: These are unique items with a screw-like bottom that provide 50 Dinocoins each when collected. Ambers will spawn in particular fixed locations around the map.
- Killing goats and bunnies: Find goats around the map and eliminate them to get 5 Dinocoins each. Do the same with bunnies.
Note that you can also buy Dinocoins by spending Robux in the Store menu.
Controls
Here are the controls for Jurassic Blocky:
- Move: W, A, S, D
- Look Around: Hold Right Mouse Button and move Mouse.
- Zoom In/Out: Scroll Mouse Wheel Forwards/Backwards.
- Sprint: Shift
- Attack: Left Mouse Button
- Roar 1: 1
- Roar 2: 2
- Heavy Attack: F
A tip: Turn on the visualize hitboxes option in the Settings Menu to see the range of your primary attacks. Also note that Heavy Attacks have a cooldown, which you can see at the bottom of the screen.
Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner's guide
HUD
You have two main bars: the green one is your health bar, and the yellow meter is your sprint bar. You'll also notice an "in-combat" timer. It refreshes every time you attack. Once it reaches zero, your dinosaur will start healing.
Tips and tricks for Jurassic Blocky
Here are some tips and tricks for Jurassic Blocky's beginners:
1) Prioritize dinosaurs
The better the dinosaur, the costlier it is. Thus, make sure to keep collecting coins; gradually updating your creature with a better variant will help you farm resources more easily due to their better stats. Don't prioritize cosmetics as they can be earned later.
Here is the dinosaur ladder you should follow:
- Velociraptor - Quick and has fast attacks.
- Spinosaurus - Good reach. Great for 1v1s.
- Tyrannosaurus Rex - High Damage.
- Giganotosaurus - Good damage and resistance to damage and stuns.
Also read: Roblox Game Codes [July 15, 2025]
2) Fight smartly
The best way to start a fight is by using Heavy Attack as it lets you deal high damage at the beginning. Use your light attack while the cooldown ticks down. Try to always attack a dino's tail as this will help you avoid its attacks.
3) Navigate the open world efficiently
The central lake in the map is usually filled with tough carnivores. Thus, avoid it until you are strong enough. The canyon holds two Amber spawn points, so memorize them to make farming easier.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025