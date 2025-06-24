24 Hours in an Elevator: A beginner's guide

24 Hours in an Elevator is a survival horror experience where you must try to live through an elevator climb while evading various creatures. The main antagonist is an entity called the Time Eater, who persistently hunts for you across the different levels of the building. Your objective is not only to avoid these threats but also collect as many resources as possible to maximize your chances of survival.

This guide will walk you through the basics of 24 Hours in an Elevator to help you get started.

Getting started with 24 Hours in an Elevator

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

24 Hours in an Elevator places you in the titular elevator as it climbs from one floor to the next. The game is set in a building with 24 floors, where the journey to each floor and subsequent exploration takes place in an in-game hour.

There are multiple distinct phases in which the game presents its challenges. It starts you inside the elevator and opens up to the first area, where you can explore freely and collect everything you find. This includes food, water, combat resources, and utility items like candles. While you do so, the elevator is on a timer and you must return to it before it counts down to avoid being left behind.

When you return to the elevator, it resumes its climb. On occasion, threats like spiders and rats will attack you, forcing you to be on the defensive. They are only present for a set amount of time, after which they despawn, continuing the ride upwards. The Time Eater, the game’s primary threat, also invades you every once in a while and you must avoid it at all costs.

Play with your friends or go at it solo to see how far you can make it in this Roblox experience.

Controls

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Select Tool: Number keys 1-0

Number keys 1-0 Use Tool: Left Mouse Button

Gameplay mechanics

Exploring a floor (Image via Roblox)

Elevator ride survival: The idea behind this experience is to find and pick up anything that can help you survive the elevator ride. This typically happens on the floors where the elevator makes a pit stop. There are other ways to acquire tools to help you survive, such as the in-elevator shop, which relies on the Coin system. Try to survive for as long as possible and uncover the mystery behind the elevator ride.

The idea behind this experience is to find and pick up anything that can help you survive the elevator ride. This typically happens on the floors where the elevator makes a pit stop. There are other ways to acquire tools to help you survive, such as the in-elevator shop, which relies on the Coin system. Try to survive for as long as possible and uncover the mystery behind the elevator ride. Survival meters: There are three main survival meters that you must keep an eye on: Health, Hunger, and Thirst. The Health meter indicates how many hits you can take from enemies before being downed. It does not deplete on its own, unless the other two meters are emptied. The Hunger and Thirst meters deplete constantly, necessitating the consumption of food and drinks whenever possible. You can find supplies on the floors or purchase them from the in-elevator Coin Shop.

There are three main survival meters that you must keep an eye on: Health, Hunger, and Thirst. The Health meter indicates how many hits you can take from enemies before being downed. It does not deplete on its own, unless the other two meters are emptied. The Hunger and Thirst meters deplete constantly, necessitating the consumption of food and drinks whenever possible. You can find supplies on the floors or purchase them from the in-elevator Coin Shop. Coin Shop: You can earn Coins by completing objectives like surviving a creature attack or escaping the Time Eater. The amount of Coins you receive depends on the objective completed. They can then be used to buy items like weapons, water bottles, food items, and more. You can also buy Coins from the premium shop, should you need them in bulk.

You can earn Coins by completing objectives like surviving a creature attack or escaping the Time Eater. The amount of Coins you receive depends on the objective completed. They can then be used to buy items like weapons, water bottles, food items, and more. You can also buy Coins from the premium shop, should you need them in bulk. Scavenging tools: Scavenging tools from the different floors of the experience is essential to your survival. You can find all sorts of tools while exploring, such as fire extinguishers, weapons, and more. The idea is to leave no stone unturned while exploring the aforementioned areas; you can find many useful items tucked away in drawers and wardrobes.

Scavenging tools from the different floors of the experience is essential to your survival. You can find all sorts of tools while exploring, such as fire extinguishers, weapons, and more. The idea is to leave no stone unturned while exploring the aforementioned areas; you can find many useful items tucked away in drawers and wardrobes. Judicious usage of resources: Once you acquire the necessary resources, it’s important not to use them all at once. You will encounter many areas later on that are low on important or useful items, which can make your survival rather difficult. Even if you were to avoid all foes, your survival meters will eventually wear you down. So, ration your tools and resources as much as possible to continue the elevator ride unharmed.

Once you acquire the necessary resources, it’s important not to use them all at once. You will encounter many areas later on that are low on important or useful items, which can make your survival rather difficult. Even if you were to avoid all foes, your survival meters will eventually wear you down. So, ration your tools and resources as much as possible to continue the elevator ride unharmed. Premium Shop: You can buy items that can outright help you win the game from the premium shop using Robux. This menu can be accessed by clicking the Shopping Cart icon on the left and includes various items like unlimited food, unlimited heal, Master Key, and more. Feel free to use them if you find the game to be too challenging.

FAQs

What is 24 Hours in an Elevator about?

24 Hours in an Elevator is about surviving an elevator ride while trying to avoid the threats that plague it.

Is 24 Hours in an Elevator free to play?

Yes, 24 Hours in an Elevator does not require you to make any premium purchases to access its core gameplay elements.

How can I earn Coins in 24 Hours in an Elevator?

Coins can be earned by clearing objectives that pop up on the screen every once in a while.

