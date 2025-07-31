Duel Warriors: A beginner's guide

Duel Warriors is a unique 1v1 battle simulator that lets you experience the Anime sword battle fantasy. The title features numerous styles that take inspiration from different Japanese animated shows to create an over-the-top style. Similar to other Roblox PvP games like Untitled Boxing Game, players will need to understand the combat mechanics to become the greatest duelist.

This article provides a beginner's guide to the Roblox title.

A beginner's guide to Duel Warriors

Trying to fight other players in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Overview

Duel Warriors is a Roblox experience. It mainly focuses on 1v1/2v2 PvP fights. You have a limited arsenal of attacks and abilities, and you need to chain them well in order to deal the highest damage. The game also provides you with unique abilities and spells.

Controls

When not locked on

Move: W, A, S, D

Look Around: Hold the Right Mouse Button and move the Mouse

Jump: Space Bar

Zoom In/Out: Mouse Wheel Forwards/Backwards

Shift: Toggle Lock On

When locked on

Look Around: Move the Mouse

Attack: Left Mouse Button

Dodge: Q

Ability 1: 2

Ability 2: 3

Select Sword: 1

Gameplay mechanics

The hub: When loading in, you'll enter the hub world. You can do the following things from there: Spectate matches, enter 1v1s or 2v2s, head to the Flame Mountain, enter the Soccer Server, and visit the Forge.

When loading in, you'll enter the hub world. You can do the following things from there: Spectate matches, enter 1v1s or 2v2s, head to the Flame Mountain, enter the Soccer Server, and visit the Forge. Weapon: Weapons are your main way of dealing damage to enemies. They come in five tiers: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Unique. The higher the rarity, the better the weapon.

Weapons are your main way of dealing damage to enemies. They come in five tiers: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Unique. The higher the rarity, the better the weapon. Forge: You can select the Forge option from the Weapons menu to enter the anvil room. There, you can create a unique weapon. You can either Forge one weapon or 10 by spending gold coins or Robux. Note that the creating 10 weapons option will feature a 10% discount, both for gold coins and Robux.

You can select the Forge option from the Weapons menu to enter the anvil room. There, you can create a unique weapon. You can either Forge one weapon or 10 by spending gold coins or Robux. Note that the creating 10 weapons option will feature a 10% discount, both for gold coins and Robux. Abilities: Abilities are extremely powerful in Duel Warriors; they are unique skills that you can combo with your attacks to increase your DPS. Abilities are divided into three tiers: Legendary, Myth, and Unique. Players can also forge skills by spending gold coins or Robux.

Abilities are extremely powerful in Duel Warriors; they are unique skills that you can combo with your attacks to increase your DPS. Abilities are divided into three tiers: Legendary, Myth, and Unique. Players can also forge skills by spending gold coins or Robux. Time Reward: Time Rewards encourage player retention. The longer you stay in the game, the more rewards you unlock. These mainly include gold coins and diamonds.

Time Rewards encourage player retention. The longer you stay in the game, the more rewards you unlock. These mainly include gold coins and diamonds. Task: Select the Quest option in the main menu bar to see all the daily objectives you can complete to claim rewards.

Select the Quest option in the main menu bar to see all the daily objectives you can complete to claim rewards. Costume: You can buy and equip different costumes to improve your health. Simply visit the black statue near the forge anvil on the main hub and hold E.

FAQs regarding Duel Warriors

How do you acquire gold coins?

Through daily rewards, time awards, microtransactions, etc.

How many tiers of weapons are there in Duel Warriors?

Five tiers: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Unique.

Who developed Duel Warriors?

The game is developed by EOM Studios.

