How to play Skinwalker Ranch

Skinwalker Ranch is a Roblox title that merges Grow a Garden with 99 Nights in the Forest, and is inspired by Pumpkin Panic. Roblox features numerous games from different genres and developers. Thus, the moment-to-moment gameplay differs in each title. On that note, certain gamers may want to know the basics of Skinwalker Ranch before jumping in.

Ad

This guide explains all you need to know about the game.

A beginner's guide to Skinwalker Ranch

Overview

Starting a run in Skinwalker Ranch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

In Skinwalker Ranch, your main goal is to escape an island by acquiring enough resources to fix a boat. The main way to obtain cash (to help in the same endeavor) is via farming.

Ad

Trending

Its gameplay is divided into a day and night cycle. During the former, you'll try to expand your farming career to acquire cash. It follows the gameplay loop of Grow a Garden — start small and slowly build your empire.

However, things change when night arrives. Strange deer-looking monsters start appearing on your farm. Your job is to protect your land and yourself, either by setting traps or striking them with weapons. You'll follow this gameplay cycle until you acquire enough resources to repair the boat and escape. This will end a run of the game.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner's guide

Controls

The main hub area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Look Around: Hold the right mouse button and move the mouse.

Hold the right mouse button and move the mouse. Zoom In/Out: Roll Mouse Wheel Forward/Backward.

Roll Mouse Wheel Forward/Backward. Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Select Tool: Number keys 1-0

Number keys 1-0 Use Tool: Left mouse button

Left mouse button Shift: Sprint

Ad

Contextual controls, like dragging or dropping some items, will appear on the bottom right of the screen.

Also read: Roblox Game Codes [July 15, 2025]

Mechanics

Farming: You will need to acquire resources by spending cash. To earn money, you'll need to grow vegetables and sell them. The gameplay loop will revolve around planting seeds on the ground, watering them, waiting for the crops to grow, harvesting them, and selling them to the shop. The game also has some animal husbandry, where you can rear animals like chickens, sheep, and cows and sell their produce.

You will need to acquire resources by spending cash. To earn money, you'll need to grow vegetables and sell them. The gameplay loop will revolve around planting seeds on the ground, watering them, waiting for the crops to grow, harvesting them, and selling them to the shop. The game also has some animal husbandry, where you can rear animals like chickens, sheep, and cows and sell their produce. Plots: A particular plant can only be grown on a certain land/plot in the island. For example, can only grow carrots in the plot at the beginning. To get the ability to plant more crops, you must unlock more land by purchasing appropriate keys from the shop.

A particular plant can only be grown on a certain land/plot in the island. For example, can only grow carrots in the plot at the beginning. To get the ability to plant more crops, you must unlock more land by purchasing appropriate keys from the shop. Exploring the island: Aside from just the farming, you must explore the island to find additional resources. These materials will help achieve some mini-objectives, like repairing the bridge to the town or building a nest to keep eggs.

Aside from just the farming, you must explore the island to find additional resources. These materials will help achieve some mini-objectives, like repairing the bridge to the town or building a nest to keep eggs. Night gameplay: The gameplay will take a drastic turn when night comes around. Rather than just farming, you'll see yourself fighting skinwalkers. These monstrosities will often take the form of a deer. However, they can also jumpscare you during the day by transforming into an evil version of your friends. These beings are strong. Thus, you'll need some tools to defeat them. You can equip a pitchfork and beat them to death. However, after you gain access to the town, you can buy firearms and traps to deal with them. You'll need them, especially to handle Wendigos, a stronger variant of the monstrosity. Killing these beings is important because they can serve as fertilizers for your land, which will aid your farming career.

The gameplay will take a drastic turn when night comes around. Rather than just farming, you'll see yourself fighting skinwalkers. These monstrosities will often take the form of a deer. However, they can also jumpscare you during the day by transforming into an evil version of your friends. These beings are strong. Thus, you'll need some tools to defeat them. You can equip a pitchfork and beat them to death. However, after you gain access to the town, you can buy firearms and traps to deal with them. You'll need them, especially to handle Wendigos, a stronger variant of the monstrosity. Killing these beings is important because they can serve as fertilizers for your land, which will aid your farming career. Repairing the boat: Repairing the boat will require many materials in different quantities, including fuel, sticks, and bramble. Thus, keep track of them and scour the island to find them all.

Repairing the boat will require many materials in different quantities, including fuel, sticks, and bramble. Thus, keep track of them and scour the island to find them all. Wheat: Wheat is Skinwalker Ranch's premium currency acquired by spending Robux (aka real-life money) OR completing objectives in the Quest Board. It is required for a few items that can help you in your runs. As of this writing, the main deal is 20 Wheat for 160 Robux.

Wheat is Skinwalker Ranch's premium currency acquired by spending Robux (aka real-life money) OR completing objectives in the Quest Board. It is required for a few items that can help you in your runs. As of this writing, the main deal is 20 Wheat for 160 Robux. Quest Board: The Quest Board is an objective board that houses three Weekly and three Daily Missions. Completing all of them will provide you with 50 and 5 Wheat, respectively. Weekly objectives refresh each week, while Daily ones change each day.

The Quest Board is an objective board that houses three Weekly and three Daily Missions. Completing all of them will provide you with 50 and 5 Wheat, respectively. Weekly objectives refresh each week, while Daily ones change each day. Roles: Roles are classes that you can equip. They provide you with certain abilities and equipment in each run from then on.

Roles are classes that you can equip. They provide you with certain abilities and equipment in each run from then on. General Store, Armory, and first-aid ward: You can buy traps when in the main hub area of the game before starting a run. The Armory, on the other hand, houses weapons. The first aid home will provide you with purchasable health recovery items. Note that all the tools mentioned here are only purchasable via Wheat and will last just one run.

You can buy traps when in the main hub area of the game before starting a run. The Armory, on the other hand, houses weapons. The first aid home will provide you with purchasable health recovery items. Note that all the tools mentioned here are only purchasable via Wheat and will last just one run. Shop: You can purchase unique deals in the Shop tab. Just press the button on the top of the screen when in the main hub.

Ad

Also read: 24 Hours in an Elevator: A beginner's guide

FAQs about Skinwalker Ranch

What is Skinwalker Ranch about?

The game involves surviving the days and nights on a ranch while trying to acquire resources to repair a boat.

Is Skinwalker Ranch free-to-play?

Yes, the game doesn't ask for an upfront fee to be played.

How do I earn money in Skinwalker Ranch?

You mainly earn money by growing crops and selling the harvest. You can also rear cows, sheep, and chickens and sell their produce.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025