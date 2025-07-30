What does the baby do in Squid Game X?

The latest Squid Game X update has introduced a newborn baby as a surprise contestant. Before the beginning of the deadly minigames, the infant is handed to one of the players, who has to take care of it. It puts you at a significant disadvantage in most of the contests. However, surviving with the baby doubles your prize money, making it an appealing challenge.

Here's everything you need to know about the baby, including its provided benefits and drawbacks in Squid Game X.

Role of the baby in Roblox Squid Game X

The baby doubles the player's earnings (Image via Roblox)

Whenever a player gets the baby, they are presented with a golden opportunity to win double the original cash prize. However, for that to happen, they must keep the newborn with them through all the minigames. Dropping it at any point during the gameplay means losing the free double earnings boost.

Moreover, although the baby doubles your earnings at the end, it puts you at a disadvantage. Your speed and jump distance are lowered as long as you hold the infant. So, you'll have a much harder time trying to complete Red Light, Green Light, and evading attackers during Lights Out.

The baby is also quite noisy. In the Hide & Seek minigame, it occasionally cries and alerts seekers about your location. Similarly, when you're a seeker, the newborn starts wailing when you strike an opponent with a knife. This alerts the other hiders about your approach.

If you have the bonus-inducing baby, other players will do their utmost to eliminate you and get it for themselves. Try inviting and allying with friends to increase your survival chances and eventually reach the Sky Squid Game finale.

How to get the baby in Squid Game X

The player who gets the baby is chosen randomly (Image via Roblox)

Similar to the Glass Maker, the player who receives the baby is chosen randomly in Squid Game X. You cannot influence the game's decision in any way.

If you're curious to experience playing with the baby, create a private server and then begin participating in minigames. A private server for this title currently costs 10 Robux per month. As long as you have the required Robux, the subscription automatically renews each month on the day of the purchase.

Also check: Squid Game X Jump Rope guide

FAQs on Squid Game X

What is the benefit provided by the baby?

The baby doubles your earnings for winning the entire game. You can also get double the cash prize if the majority votes to end the contests.

What happens if the player carrying the baby is eliminated?

If the player is eliminated, they'll drop the baby, which can then be picked by other contestants.

Is it possible for the Guards and the Frontman to pick up the baby?

As of this writing, the Guards or the Frontman cannot interact with the baby.

How many players are required to play on a private server?

A minimum of three players is needed to play on a private server.

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

