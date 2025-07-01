Squid Game X Jump Rope guide

Jump Rope is an exciting new game mode in Squid Game X. As the name suggests, all surviving participants enter a skipping rope game to win Coins and progress to the next stage. You have to move to safety within a time limit while expertly avoiding a huge rope - a true test of speed, patience, and focus.

This guide offers tips and strategies to help you complete the Jump Rope mode in Roblox Squid Game X.

An overview of the Jump Rope mode in Squid Game X

The Jump Rope mode (Image via Roblox)

Jump Rope is the third stage in Squid Game X. To participate in it, you need to survive Red Light, Green Light (first stage), and then either Honeycomb or Pentathlon (second stage) as a Player. An alternative is to watch the contest unfold by becoming the Frontman or a Guard and getting full immunity.

Upon entering the Jump Rope mode, each Player is assigned a number that determines the order in which they will begin. For instance, if you're No.1, you'll be the first to start your walk on the bridge. All participants get 60 seconds to reach the other side of the bridge, which is the safety zone.

The main obstacle in this game mode is the huge rope constantly swung by the child statue. You have to time your jump to avoid being tripped, all the while walking on a bridge to get to the safe zone. Midway through the bridge, there's a massive gap that requires players to make a long jump.

To avoid the rope, you can simply press jump. However, to cross the gap on the bridge, you'll need to jump while pushing your joystick forward. Try to get as much momentum as possible before making the leap.

There is no room for error in this game mode. If you mistime a jump, you fall into the abyss, become a corpse, and then get the option to revive or spectate others in this Roblox experience.

Tips for completing Jump Rope in Squid Game X

The gap on the Jump Rope bridge (Image via Roblox)

Jump Rope is extremely easy once you follow these tips and strategies:

Understand the rope's rhythm : Get into the range of the rope and memorize its rhythm. Make a couple of jumps while standing on the bridge before moving forward. This will improve your muscle memory regarding when to jump and move.

: Get into the range of the rope and memorize its rhythm. Make a couple of jumps while standing on the bridge before moving forward. This will improve your muscle memory regarding when to jump and move. Avoid being hasty : Although the 60-second timer on the top of the screen can be unnerving, it is more than enough to complete the stage. The key is to be patient and move immediately after jumping over the rope. However, resist the urge to rush to the safety zone, as it will disrupt your understanding of the rope's rhythm.

: Although the 60-second timer on the top of the screen can be unnerving, it is more than enough to complete the stage. The key is to be patient and move immediately after jumping over the rope. However, resist the urge to rush to the safety zone, as it will disrupt your understanding of the rope's rhythm. Perfectly jump over the gap: The middle of the bridge is where things get tricky. Once you reach the gap that forces you to jump to the other side, wait for the rope. Make the jump to avoid the rope and then immediately follow it by jumping over the gap.

Players who manage to reach the safe zone in Jump Rope are rewarded with 25 Coins. Meanwhile, VIPs get 50 Coins, double the usual amount. The VIP Pass can be purchased from the Store with 349 Robux.

FAQs on Squid Game X

What is the objective in the Jump Rope game mode?

In this game mode, players have to cross a bridge while skipping a gigantic rope.

How much time is provided for completing Jump Rope?

All surviving Players have 60 seconds to cross the bridge and win Jump Rope.

How many Coins are given for winning Jump Rope?

Players get 25 Coins for completing the game mode.

