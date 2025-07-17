Squid Game X Sky Squid guide

Sky Squid is the newest game mode in Roblox Squid Game X. It is directly inspired by the final challenge in Season 3 of Netflix's Squid Game. Akin to the one in the show, this challenge occurs on a series of elevated platforms and is divided into three rounds. A player needs to be eliminated in each round for others to progress to the next, inevitably resulting in chaos.

This guide shows how to reach and dominate the Sky Squid challenge in Squid Game X.

An overview of Sky Squid in Squid Game X

Sky Squid is the final hurdle in the game (Image via Roblox)

Sky Squid is the final challenge in Squid Game X. It pits the survivors in a free-for-all after they have won Mingle or Glass Bridge. Although it consists of three rounds, it can end earlier if there is a single person alive.

A round in Sky Squid is tied to a platform. For instance, in the first round, players have to battle on top of a square-shaped platform. They can only progress to the next round/platform if one of them is eliminated within 60 seconds.

To eliminate a player, either beat them to their death or push them off the platform. The latter can be done by using the "Push" ability as well as the pole that can be found at the center of each platform. Others can also grab the pole, so you need to be quicker than them.

A player needs to be eliminated in each round for others to progress. However, there is no limit to the number of players that can be eliminated in a single round. You can kill more than a single opponent or all of them to win.

Tips and strategies for winning Sky Squid

Improve your chances of winning by following these tips (Image via Roblox)

Triumphing in the Sky Squid challenge means emerging as the ultimate survivor. You will get the entire cash prize, whose amount depends on the total number of participants in the Roblox game.

Here are some tips and strategies for winning Sky Squid in Squid Game X:

Upgrade your speed : You can upgrade your character's speed by using Coins. More speed means a better ability to sidestep attacks.

: You can upgrade your character's speed by using Coins. More speed means a better ability to sidestep attacks. Avoid using the Pole : Although the pole gives you a longer range for pushing opponents, it decreases your speed. You become extremely vulnerable to punches and knives.

: Although the pole gives you a longer range for pushing opponents, it decreases your speed. You become extremely vulnerable to punches and knives. Use Knife instead of Punch : Players who clear the Hide and Seek game mode as a seeker retain their knife for Sky Squid. It has a better range than fists and is extremely fast. Thus, consider becoming a seeker during Hide and Seek.

: Players who clear the Hide and Seek game mode as a seeker retain their knife for Sky Squid. It has a better range than fists and is extremely fast. Thus, consider becoming a seeker during Hide and Seek. Stay in the center : To avoid being pushed out of the platform, a simple strategy is to remain in the center. This is where speed and reflexes become important.

: To avoid being pushed out of the platform, a simple strategy is to remain in the center. This is where speed and reflexes become important. Team up if possible: You can recreate the Squid Game moment by teaming up with another player/s. The alliance can then strive to kill others and secure itself from elimination.

FAQs on Squid Game X

What if no player is killed within the allotted time during a Sky Squid round?

If no player is killed during a Sky Squid round, the game ends, and everyone is redirected to the lobby.

How do I equip the pole during Sky Squid?

After grabbing it from the middle of the platform, you can equip/unequip the pole by clicking its name on the game's interface.

What are the rewards for Sky Squid?

Since Sky Squid is the last challenge, winning it means getting the jackpot. If there is more than a single survivor, the prize money will be split equally.

