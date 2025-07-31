When is the next event in Dress to Impress? (Vanillamace Takeover Event)

The upcoming Dress to Impress event will include Vanillamace as the featured guest. This limited-time event, dubbed the Vanillamace Takeover Event, will have the content creator play the game using admin commands, introduce new items, and more. It is set to be released on August 2, 2025, and it will only last for a little while.

Let’s take a look at the release window for the Vanillamace Takeover Event, along with everything known about the content set to drop with it.

Dress to Impress Vanillamace Takeover Event release timings

Official Event art (Image via Roblox)

As previously mentioned, the Vanillamace Takeover Event will kick off on August 2, 2025, which is a Saturday. The exact release timing of the update across major regions is included below:

UTC: 3 PM

3 PM PDT: 8 AM

8 AM CDT: 10 AM

10 AM EDT: 11 AM

11 AM IST: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM

11 PM Brasilia Standard Time: 12 PM

This event will be separate from the currently ongoing Summer Quest event. You will be able to experience the new Vanillamace Takeover gameplay elements alongside the Summer Quest. Whether the Summer Quest will receive an expansion this week or not is currently unknown.

What to expect from Vanillamace Takeover Event

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Only a few details of the Vanillamace Takeover Event have been released on the official Dress to Impress YouTube channel and event page. One of the most significant details revealed so far includes a head accessory that can be acquired via code redemption. This code will be revealed once the event officially kicks off.

Vanillamace, the featured guest of the event, will have access to admin commands and a unique global announcement feature. This will likely lead to unique gameplay opportunities for all Robloxians playing the game at the same time as the content creator. Keep an eye out for new announcements from the guest and see what surprises she has in store for you.

The update accompanying the event will include bug fixes as well, mending issues to improve the overall gameplay experience.

FAQs

When will the Vanillamace Takeover Event start in Dress to Impress?

The Vanillamace Takeover Event will start on August 2, 2025, at 3 PM UTC.

What is the Vanillamace Takeover Event about in Dress to Impress?

The Vanillamace Takeover Event is an upcoming special event featuring Vanillamace playing the game and using the special admin commands and global announcements features.

Can Dress to Impress be accessed for free?

Yes, the title can be accessed for free without any mandatory premium purchases.

