Every game mode in Roblox Nikeland

Roblox Nikeland is packed with game modes for players to compete in, make friends with, wear Nike-branded items, and generally have a good time.

But it isn’t immediately apparent where or how one could join each game mode in Roblox Nikeland. Some game modes can be created and joined straight from the Yard. Others have to be led by real players. Here’s where they can find all the game modes in Roblox Nikeland.

Roblox Nikeland: Every game mode

1) Chase friends and players in Tag

Chase players with tails to tag them (Image via Roblox)

Tag is a simple game. One or more of the players are “it,” who then need to touch another participant (called “tagging”) to make them the chaser. Those who need to be tagged have tails. More tags equal more points. The player with the most points wins.

2) Hit players with sports balls in Dodgeball

Earn points by hitting players with balls (Image via Roblox)

Despite the name, Dodgeball in Roblox Nikeland is slightly different from its real counterpart. Traditionally, it’s played with two teams, a limited number of balls, and a dividing line for each team.

In Nikeland, it’s every player for themselves. Additionally, everyone gets their own ball that automatically respawns after it has been thrown. Whoever gets the most points will win.

3) Avoid the lava in The Floor is Lava

Stay away from the rising lava in The Floor is Lava (Image via Roblox)

The Floor is Lava is the third and final game mode available in Nikeland. The Yard will slowly fill with lava. To win the most points (and hopefully clinch the match), players must avoid touching the lava.

The best way to do that is by climbing ladders, ramps, steps, and more, to get as high as possible.

4) Join in on sports games

Mini-games are slightly different from game modes (Image via Roblox)

Unlike Tag, Dodgeball, and The Floor is Lava, there are several mini-games that are player-driven and don’t have game modes tied to them. Swimming, for example, isn’t a game mode, but if players want to have a swimming contest, they would have to run it themselves using the honor system.

Other mini-games are running track, hurdles, and racing (on foot). However, a neat feature Nikeland implemented for mobile users is using accelerometers to register movements. So, if players jump, their Roblox avatar will jump as well.

5) Create a unique spin on existing game modes

The Nikeland build menu has a plethora of items to place (Image via Roblox)

Players are given the tools and space to put a unique spin on their favorite pre-existing game mode. Want to mix parkour with The Floor is Lava? Nikeland has an entire building mechanic to make that a reality.

It is done entirely within a player’s own Yard, a slice of land that they can use for building. Basketball hoops, sports gear, and even a punching bag can be purchased from the Lobby and placed in the Yard.

