What is Nikeland in Roblox?

Nike and Roblox came together to create Nikeland, a virtual world of fun, sports, and slick-looking apparel by Nike.

It is indeed a world of fun, where players can join others in a game of “tag” or “the floor is lava.” More importantly, players are given the tools to build their very own games. Of course, they can also look good building and playing wearing Nike apparel.

Roblox Nikeland: What is it and what can players do?

An aerial view of Nikeland (Image via Roblox)

Nikeland is yet another Roblox game for players to make friends, play games, and customize avatars. The most significant aspect that differentiates Nikeland from other Roblox games is the partnership between Nike and Roblox to make it happen. For Nike, it’s also another opportunity to expose their apparel to a broader audience.

But it isn’t just about brand awareness; it’s an entire ecosystem for players to create their very own designs and obstacle courses within their Yard.

Playing "the floor is lava" in a player's Yard (Image via Roblox)

The first thing players are greeted by is their very own playground. Nikeland calls this a player’s “Yard.” With the Nikeland tool kit, players can build and create their games in the Yard. These can then be experienced by friends and other players.

Outside the Yard are large buildings for players to explore, the most noticeable being the orange building known as the Showroom. Players can purchase Nike-branded gear at the Showroom.

It’s also the subject of interest for picking up free items outside of Nikeland in the form of codes. These can be equipped with Roblox avatars.

Pick up items to build from the Lobby (Image via Roblox)

The other side of the coin is the Lobby, the big blue building next to the Showroom. It’s there players can exchange Coins for buildable items inside their Yard. Players can purchase ramps, trees, trampolines, tubes, floors—all manner of items to create unique games in Roblox Nikeland.

Bringing everything together is the running tracks. This serves as a fun way to reach every point of interest in Nikeland quickly. If players are looking for fun, games, and cool gear to wear, Nikeland is an excellent place to visit.

