How to install Roblox Studio

Roblox Studio is a free program players can download, install, and use to create their very own Roblox games.

Studio provides all the necessary tools that fledgling developers need to get started. There are premade models, scripting tools, and even animation at their fingertips. Players are welcome to use Studio for personal use or for hosting their own game for others to join. To do that, let’s get started by installing Roblox Studio.

Roblox: How to install the Roblox Studio launcher

Install Roblox Studio from the Create page

The most straightforward method to download and install the Roblox Studio launcher is directly from the Create page. This is the best method for players that are new to creating Roblox games. Here's how:

Step 1: In the upper-left corner, to the left of the search bar, is the Create tab. Select it.

Step 2: At the top of the Create page, select the “Start Creating” button.

Step 3: Select “Download Studio” to start downloading the Studio launcher.

Step 4: Open the Roblox Studio Launcher executable. Uncheck the box “Always ask before opening this file,” then click “Run.”

The installation of Studio will automatically unfold without any input by you. When it’s finished, it will launch on its own and ask you to log in with your Roblox account. You are now free to create Roblox games.

Install Roblox Studio from a game page

An alternative method to downloading Studio is through an uncopylocked game. This is a great secondary option for players wanting to use another game as their template. Here's how:

Step 1: Select the Discover tab in the top-left corner, to the right of the Roblox logo. Pick a game that you would like to copy.

Step 2: To the right of the game’s title, select the three dots and pick “Edit” from the dropdown menu. If the dots aren’t there, the game cannot be copied. Choose another game.

Step 3: Roblox will provide a download link for Studio.

Step 4: Open the Studio Launcher executable and select “Run.”

Studio will automatically install, in addition to copying the assets provided by the uncopylocked game. You are then welcome to make changes, create your own designs, and even host your very own version of the game.

